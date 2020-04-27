Four Principles partners with Saudi Customs

You are here

Saudi Customs is implementing company-wide initiatives and identifying process improvement opportunities for an enhanced customer experience.
Four Principles, a lean management consultancy and part of Abdul Latif Jameel, has partnered with Saudi Customs to improve their operational performance.
The company will support Saudi Customs to implement best-in-class initiatives, from setting up an operational excellence department to identifying process improvement opportunities across its core activities. These initiatives aims to bring the customer experience to new levels of excellence by applying the lean methodology — delivering best practice techniques to streamline, improve and optimize all aspects of the organization.
In line with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Customs has initiated a transformation project aiming to support the country in building a prosperous economy through increasing efficiency and effectiveness of its operations in all ports. Supported by the lean experts from Four Principles, Saudi Customs is implementing company-wide initiatives and identifying process improvement opportunities for an enhanced customer experience.
Co-founder and Managing Partner of Four Principles Seif Shieshakly said: “In line with the government’s Saudi Vision 2030 plan to transform the country into an international logistical center, Four Principles is proud to be supporting these changes through implementing continuous improvement projects at Saudi Customs in order to improve efficiency toward operational excellence.”
Ahmed Al-Haqbani, governor of Saudi Customs, said: “The first step for Saudi Customs is to become the best regional customs service, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global platform for logistical services and raising economic competitiveness. By partnering with Four Principles to transform major operational processes, we are confident that we will achieve our vision for Saudi Customs, starting with the 24-hour customs clearance goal.”
Al-Haqbani added: “We have created a unified center for customs operations that receives and treats customs’ declarations from all ports in one center. This was the first step in streamlining the operations moving toward simplifying procedures and reducing customs clearance time. The concept was successfully piloted in one port and is expected to be implemented in all ports across Saudi Arabia by mid-2021.”
The Business and Management Forum has recognized the joint efforts of Four Principles and Saudi Customs teams by awarding the operational excellence department the highest accolade in the category of “Change Leaders Award” for the governmental sector. Additionally, these joint efforts have enabled Saudi Customs to obtain the ISO-9001 certificate in Riyadh Dry Port in a short period of time. The vision of this new partnership is to continue pursuing this journey in the long term and to achieve the same level of excellence in all Saudi Customs’ ports.

•    The Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has announced the company’s preliminary financial results for the period ending March 31, 2020. The highlights include:
•    The revenues for the first quarter reached SR13,935 million with an increase of 4.1 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The gross profit for the first quarter reached SR8,196 million with an increase of 3.71 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The operating profit for the first quarter reached SR3,004 million with a decrease of 8.27 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The earnings before interest, taxes, zakat, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter reached SR5,330 million with a decrease of 1.04 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
•    The net income for the first quarter reached SR2,913 million with an increase of 5.93 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

STC will distribute a total of SR2,000 million in cash dividends for Q1 2020, representing SR1 per share. Nasser bin Sulaiman Al-Nasser, group CEO of STC, said that the company, despite the impact of COVID-19, was able to achieve top-line growth by 4.1 percent. As a result, STC’s business units achieved distinct growth in revenue during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in the Enterprise Business Unit revenues was supported by innovative products in the field of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and cybersecurity, in addition to other telecom products and services. Further, the Wholesale Business Unit revenue also increased, supported by the growth witnessed in hubbing services. As for the Consumer Business Unit, revenues surged due to an increase in fiber optic subscribers by 23 percent and data revenue by 15.5 percent.
“The current COVID-19 crisis motivates us to continue our daily work proactively by taking the necessary actions and decisions to provide all our capabilities to actively handle the situation and reaffirm STC’s position as a national operator and enabler of digital transformation,” said Al-Nasser.
STC has increased the network’s capacity to its maximum levels by distributing traffic in accordance with the increasing demand. The telecom operator also distributed 40,000 free Internet SIM cards as part of its Attaa Digital initiative to support those who cannot access the Internet and educational platforms.

