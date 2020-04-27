Johnson Controls continues support in COVID-19 fight

Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver has reaffirmed that the company is delivering “essential products, services and personnel” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “At times like these, it is critically important to reach out and let people know that we are here and that we continue to help hospitals, pharmacies and other essential businesses as needed to continue their operations,” said Oliver.
The company, which provides HVAC, fire and security equipment, first responded to the developing crisis in Wuhan, China where its local personnel immediately worked to fulfill the urgent need for new hospitals.
As the crisis evolved, the company implemented local and regional contingency plans across the globe assuring employee safety and customer support. Johnson Controls service teams continue to support critical infrastructure while the company’s offices, branches and manufacturing facilities remain open and operational with increased sanitation practices and restricted visitor policies, except where prohibited by law. The company is also recognized by the US Department of Homeland Security as a critical manufacturer.
“As a global company, we have been addressing this crisis from the very start and we are proud of our frontline leadership responding in every corner of the world to support our customers,” said Oliver. “These are tough times, but the notes from first responders, nurses and all those serving on the frontline are extremely motivating. In periods of crisis there are always stories of incredible resilience.”