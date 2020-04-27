You are here

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States is the country the hardest-hit by the virus with an overall death toll of 54,841 and 964,937 confirmed infections. Above, commuters wait for the train in the metro on April 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2020
AFP

  • The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic
WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.
The country now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).
The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.
The 24-hour US death toll was 2,494 late Saturday, and 1,258 on Friday evening – the lowest in nearly three weeks – as the government struggles to quell the virus.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

  • Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders
US House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president, according to a video statement released by her on Monday.
Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Al Gore, who all threw their support behind Biden earlier this month.

China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator

