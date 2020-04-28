You are here

  • Home
  • UAE reports 2,090 coronavirus recoveries, 490 new cases confirmed

UAE reports 2,090 coronavirus recoveries, 490 new cases confirmed

UAE government spokesperson Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi confirmed 490 new coronavirus cases on Monday, April 27, 2020. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtaym

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 2,090 coronavirus recoveries, 490 new cases confirmed

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has reported that 2,090 patients have recovered from coronavirus, following 112 recoveries on Monday, government spokesperson Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak Al-Shamsi said.

But 490 new cases where however confirmed from the 29,984 COVID-19 tests done on residents and nationals, putting the country’s caseload to 10,839 so far, Dr. Al-Shamsi said, as reported by state news agency WAM.

The number of active coronavirus patients who are still receiving medical treatment is 8,667 across different nationalities, Dr. Al-Shamsi added.

The UAE health ministry also said the coronavirus death toll rose by six, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 82.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Related

Middle-East
Double celebration for UAE’s youngest ICU patient who beat coronavirus
Middle-East
Four coronavirus centers in UAE receive CT scan machines to detect pneumonia

Gazan families preserve tradition of Ramadan by the sea

A picture taken on August 2, 2017 shows Palestinians dining at dusk at a restaurant made from a beached boat, by the coast in Gaza City. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Gazan families preserve tradition of Ramadan by the sea

  • Last Ramadan, a power cut meant Tafesh and his family of five had to break their fast in candlelight, but the Palestinian Authority employee said iftar by the sea not only brought him great pleasure but was inexpensive
Updated 28 April 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA: Throughout the 14 years of the Israeli blockade, and regular power outages, Gazans have headed down to the Gaza Strip’s seashore during the holy month of Ramadan.
Before Maghrib prayer, hundreds of families make their way to the beach to end their daily fast at sunset with their iftar meal in a fun atmosphere.
Muhammad Tafesh, who has been enjoying the tradition for many years, said: “The sea is the only outlet for the majority of the population of the Gaza Strip.”
Last Ramadan, a power cut meant Tafesh and his family of five had to break their fast in candlelight, but the Palestinian Authority employee said iftar by the sea not only brought him great pleasure but was inexpensive.
Over years of blockade and internal division, the majority of the 2 million population of the Gaza Strip have learned to live with constant electricity cuts, and around 80 percent of them depend on humanitarian and relief aid for their livelihood, at a time when the poverty rate exceeds more than 60 percent.
For Tafesh and many others, a trip to the seaside is a cheap form of entertainment.
Akram Hammad, another Palestinian Authority worker, said: “Iftar on the beach takes on simplicity, which is the essence of the session, and therefore I like to go there with my family several times during the month of Ramadan. It helps to ease some of the complications and crises of life.

BACKGROUND

Over years of blockade and internal division, the majority of the 2 million population of the Gaza Strip have learned to live with constant electricity cuts, and around 80% of them depend on humanitarian and relief aid for their livelihood.

“Iftar on the beach is a picnic, not only for children but for everyone, and can be enjoyed without a great cost. It is a homemade iftar with fun and drinks.”
Hammad, who lives in the southern Gaza Strip with his family of four, said that staying at home was unbearable due to the lack of electricity, and after many hours of fasting the seashore remained the preferred destination for many families.
And the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has had little if any impact on the Palestinian tradition of Ramadan by the sea.
Since mid-March, the Hamas-led authorities have implemented strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting large gatherings on the seashore and suspending Friday prayers in mosques.
While Hammad did not intend to stop visiting the beach during Ramadan he said that quarantine had brought about new habits around the home for husbands and fathers.

“We (men) have been spending hours in the kitchen, helping to prepare food, cleaning the house and getting to know the strange habits of our children, as if we were seeing them for the first time. Homes, for us, were like hotels, where we just ate and slept.”
He added that he could not imagine Ramadan without taraweeh prayers, crowded markets and youthful evenings.

Topics: Gaza

Related

Special
Middle-East
Gazan flower growers watch trade wither amid COVID-19 crisis
Middle-East
Gaza restaurants to reopen as lockdown eases

Latest updates

UAE reports 2,090 coronavirus recoveries, 490 new cases confirmed
Finding Nagaland: Tribes on India-Myanmar frontier dream of unity
The Lebanese heritage that propelled Lea Salame to success in France
Canadian stars join in coronavirus broadcast fundraiser
Makkah Grand Mosque imam joins workers cleaning and sterilizing the Kaaba

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.