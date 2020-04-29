Lebanon repatriates 223 stranded nationals due to coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: The Lebanese government’s repatriation efforts are back in full swing with two flights bringing home nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Middle East airlines service from Paris flew 88 Lebanese citizens home, with the passengers subsequently undergoing polymerase chain reaction testing for coronavirus at the airport.

An earlier Middle East flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia meanwhile repatriated 135 nationals, where they underwent medical examinations and precautionary measures against the virus.

The government expects a wider repatriation effort with approximately 5,000 Lebanese citizens having signed up with the country’s diplomatic posts around the world, and waiting for their turn to be repatriated.