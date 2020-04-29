You are here

Jordan eases coronavirus curfew measures in Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash

Jordan ontinues to ease lockdown measures prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. (AFP)
DUBAI: The Jordanian government has relaxed curfew restrictions in the Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash governorates on Wednesday as the kingdom aims to return to normalcy and to reopen the economy after the coronavirus pandemic forced a nationwide lockdown for over a month.
That residents in the three governorates will now be allowed to operate their vehicles, irrespective of their plates’ number, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said, in a report carried by state-run Jordan News Agency.

But the government will take legal action against violators and whoever impedes or blocks traffic movement, Adaileh said, and warned that violators may have their cars impounded for no less than a month as well pay fines and impounding fees.
Children under the age of 16 and those older than 60 years old will not be allowed in cars, he added.

Adaileh also said that lawyers and law firms across the kingdom will be allowed to open for business, within certain times.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

DUBAI: The Lebanese government’s repatriation efforts are back in full swing with two flights bringing home nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Middle East airlines service from Paris flew 88 Lebanese citizens home, with the passengers subsequently undergoing polymerase chain reaction testing for coronavirus at the airport.

An earlier Middle East flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia meanwhile repatriated 135 nationals, where they underwent medical examinations and precautionary measures against the virus.

The government expects a wider repatriation effort with approximately 5,000 Lebanese citizens having signed up with the country’s diplomatic posts around the world, and waiting for their turn to be repatriated.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

