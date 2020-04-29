Jordan eases coronavirus curfew measures in Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash

DUBAI: The Jordanian government has relaxed curfew restrictions in the Madaba, Ajloun and Jerash governorates on Wednesday as the kingdom aims to return to normalcy and to reopen the economy after the coronavirus pandemic forced a nationwide lockdown for over a month.

That residents in the three governorates will now be allowed to operate their vehicles, irrespective of their plates’ number, from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., the Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said, in a report carried by state-run Jordan News Agency.

But the government will take legal action against violators and whoever impedes or blocks traffic movement, Adaileh said, and warned that violators may have their cars impounded for no less than a month as well pay fines and impounding fees.

Children under the age of 16 and those older than 60 years old will not be allowed in cars, he added.

Adaileh also said that lawyers and law firms across the kingdom will be allowed to open for business, within certain times.