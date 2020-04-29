You are here

Pompeo says US ‘concerned’ over south Yemen separatist self-rule declaration

A fighter with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) mans a gun in Aden. (AFP/File)
Updated 29 April 2020
  • 'Such unilateral actions only exacerbate instability in Yemen,' Pompeo said
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Washington was ‘concerned’ over the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group, declaring self-rule in Yemen’s south, warning such actions threatened efforts to revive talks between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.
“Such unilateral actions only exacerbate instability in Yemen,” Pompeo said in a statement. “They are especially unhelpful at a time when the country is threatened by COVID-19 and also threaten to complicate the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to revive political negotiations between the government and the Houthi rebels.”
The Arab coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia, has announced a unilateral truce prompted by a United Nations plea to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. The Houthis have not accepted it and violence has continued.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government warned of “catastrophic consequences” after the STC on Sunday declared emergency rule in southern governorates including Aden, interim seat of the government that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi group in late 2014.
“We call on the STC and the Republic of Yemen government to re-engage in the political process provided under the Riyadh Agreement,” Pompeo said.
On Monday, the coalition engaged in Yemen urged the STC to rescind its move, saying it was an “escalatory action” at a time when all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.

Topics: Yemen Southern Transitional Council

Oman urges public firms to speed up replacing foreigners with citizens

Updated 29 April 2020
  • Public sector companies have until July 2021 to draw up timetables to appoint Omanis instead of foreigners
MUSCAT: Oman has ordered state-owned companies to accelerate the process of replacing foreign staff with Omani nationals, especially in senior positions, to create more jobs for its citizens.
The finance ministry gave public sector companies until July 2021 to draw up timetables to appoint Omanis in the place of foreign staff, including in managerial positions.
The ministry said large numbers of expatriates still occupied managerial posts in state-run firms.
Foreigners make up more than 40 percent of Oman’s population of 4.6 million, and have played a major role in the Gulf state’s development for several decades.
Around 25 million foreign nationals, mostly Asians, live and work in the Arab Gulf.
But the region has been hit hard by falling crude prices since 2014, and suffered a new blow with the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on world markets.
Faced with an economic slump and a sharp drop in oil revenues, Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have been trying hard to create jobs for their own citizens.
The GCC states of Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain are seeking to diversify their economies and integrate millions of new graduates into the workforce.
All have introduced legislation to give nationals preference over foreigners in both the public and private sectors.

Topics: Oman citizens

