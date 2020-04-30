German social distancing will be extended until May 10

You are here

A sign with distancing rules is seen at a the sport store in Berlin, Germany on April 25, 2020. (Reuters)
  • ‘The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being’
  • Germany began easing its coronavirus lockdown last week
BERLIN: Social distancing measures in Germany will be extended until May 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said ahead of a government meeting later on Thursday to review lockdown restrictions.
Merkel and state leaders will discuss proposals on reopening schools and nurseries and resuming sporting events, but will wait until May 6 for data on the effect of first steps to ease the lockdown before moving again, Helge Braun said.
“The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being,” he told broadcaster n-tv.
Germany began easing its lockdown last week, when some shops were allowed to open provided they practiced strict social distancing, but Merkel and government advisers are worried about the coronavirus infection rate rising.
The novel coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.76 on average, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday.
The education ministers of Germany’s 16 federal states agreed on Tuesday that schools would slowly reopen classes for all grades by the summer holidays, although pupils would have to work and learn in smaller groups.
Retailers with floor space of up to 800 square meters are now allowed to open, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, though they must practice strict social distancing and hygiene rules.
Four of Germany’s leading science institutes said on Wednesday Germans must persevere with social distancing or risk exponential growth in the number of coronavirus cases.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the RKI showed earlier on Thursday. The tally showed 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

Pakistan: Indian fire kills soldier, 2 civilians in Kashmir

Updated 47 sec ago
AP

  • Pakistan military blames Indian troops for initiating an ‘unprovoked cease-fire violation’
  • Pakistani and Indian troops often trade accusations of violating the cease-fire in Kashmir
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Indian artillery fire in the disputed Kashmir region hit Pakistani army posts and villages killing a soldier, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, Pakistani military and government officials said Thursday.
In a statement, the military blamed Indian troops for initiating an “unprovoked cease-fire violation” in the villages of Kailer and Rakhchikri along the Line of Control on Wednesday night.
It said Pakistani troops responded and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops. The military said a 10-year-old boy and a woman were also wounded because of the Indian firing.
Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, said Pakistani troops attacked Indian positions with small arms and mortar shells in at least four places Wednesday evening. He called the firing an “unprovoked” violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord between the two countries.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it summoned an Indian diplomat in Islamabad in protest and conveyed to New Delhi that such cease-fire violations were posing a threat to regional peace and security.
Pakistani and Indian troops often trade accusations of violating the cease-fire in Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.
Pakistani district administration official Mohammad Yousaf said Indian artillery fire hit Pakistani posts and two villages as residents were breaking their dawn-to-dusk fast as part of the holy month of Ramadan. At least three homes located near the Line of Control were damaged, he said.
Sardar Masood Khan, president of the Pakistani Kashmir, condemned what he said was the latest cease-fire violation by India, alleging the Indian army targeted civilians.
Anand said Indian troops responded “befittingly” and no casualties on the Indian side were reported.
Pakistan and India have traded fire in Kashmir in recent weeks despite both countries’ struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 346 people in Pakistan and at least 1,079 in India. Pakistan has repeatedly called for unity among South Asian nations to fight the virus.

