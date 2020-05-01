You are here

Glencore slashes spending, debt to ride out pandemic

Global miner Glencore said that it is well placed to ‘navigate the current challenges.’ (AFP)
Updated 01 May 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Glencore cut its 2020 capital expenditure and output targets on Thursday to reflect the impact of the coronavirus on its operations, saying the belt-tightening left it well placed to weather the pandemic.

The miner and trader, reporting first-quarter production data, said spending for the year would fall by $1 billion-$1.5 billion from an original expectation of $5.5 billion.

Government restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 forced miners including Glencore to shut some operations while the industry also lowered spending.

Glencore and its peers have strengthened their balance sheets since the commodities crash of 2015-16 by paying down debt, cutting costs and holding back on expensive transactions.

“Given our strong liquidity position and resilient business model, we are well positioned to navigate the current challenges,” CEO Ivan Glasenberg said.

Glencore closed some operations in Chad, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Canada, but most of its larger operations have been unscathed by the disruptions. It said it was re-opening some mines in Canada and South Africa.

Other miners including Antofagasta, Anglo American and Freeport-McMoRan have also cut capital expenditure due to the new coronavirus, while Rio Tinto cut its forecast for annual copper output.

Glencore said copper production in its first quarter to March 31 fell 9 percent to 293,000 tons year on year, while cobalt output slid by 44 percent to 6,100 tons as it shut its Mutanda mine in Congo and its Zambia mine was closed.

The reduction in spending reflects lower production, deferrals and lower costs due to weaker local currencies, a slump in oil prices and higher prices for gold.

Costs are expected to be down across the business, with copper lowered by 12 percent, zinc by
39 percent and coal by 6 percent.

In March, it deferred a decision on paying its $2.6 billion dividend, citing worsening economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus.

Analysts at UBS said Glencore’s lower cost, production and capital expenditure targets implied a higher free cash flow yield, and the miner’s “robust” balance sheet positioned it well for recovery.

LONDON: Economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic look set to cut global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions by record amounts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

Global energy demand could slump by 6 percent in 2020 due to the restrictions placed on homes and industry in what would be the largest contraction in absolute terms on record, according to Paris-based IEA, which advises industrialized nations on energy issues. The slump would lead to a drop in carbon dioxide emissions of 8 percent, six times larger than the biggest fall of 400 million tons recorded in 2009 following the global financial crisis, according to the IEA, which described its estimate as conservative.

“Some countries may delay the lifting of the lockdown, or a second wave of coronavirus could render our current expectations on the optimistic side,” Fatih Birol, the agency’s executive director, said.

Business activity has stalled across much of the globe as the containment measures hammer the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession. Carbon intensive coal demand has been hit the hardest by the pandemic, with demand in the first quarter and projections for 2020 as a whole down 8 percent compared with the same periods last year.

Global natural gas demand could fall by around 5 percent in 2020, while electricity generation fell by 2.6 percent in the first quarter, but renewable power generation rose during the period by 3 percent with new wind and solar projects coming online.

“Given the number of deaths and the economic trauma around the world, this historic decline in global emissions is absolutely nothing to cheer,” Birol said, urging governments to seize on the disruptions to build greener energy infrastructure.

FASTFACT

28%

Renewables make up about 28 percent of global electricity supply.

The share of renewables in global electricity supply neared 28 percent in Q1 2020, up from 26 percent in Q1 2019 and is expected to reach 30 percent by the end of the year.

An unprecedented pact by top oil-producing countries this month to rein in output to balance supply with flagging demand may not succeed, the IEA warned, with places to store the excess crude running out.

Oil demand fell by 5 percent over the first quarter but could ultimately be the worst hit fuel over 2020, with total demand down as much as 9 percent.

“At the current pace in the oil market, we may well see around mid-June the global storage capacity can be full,” Birol said, noting the problem was worst in North America.

Global oil demand is expected to fall a record 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other top producers like Russia agreed to cuts of almost 10 million bpd, equivalent to about 10 percent of global production, starting on May 1.

“My call to them is to consider further cuts,” Birol said.

Topics: Coronavirus energy

