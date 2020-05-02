You are here

Irish airline Ryanair cuts up to 3,000 jobs over virus

Ryanair employs 18,000 staff worldwide. (Reuters)
  • Scheduled flights are not expected to start until July at the earliest
LONDON: Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Friday that it planned to axe 3,000 pilot and cabin crew jobs, or 15 percent of staff, with air transport paralyzed by coronavirus.

Dublin-based Ryanair added that most of its flights would remain grounded until at least July and predicted it would take until summer 2022 at the earliest before passenger demand recovers.

The airline now expects to operate less than one percent of its scheduled flights in April, May and June.

“The Ryanair Airlines will shortly notify their trade unions about its restructuring and job loss program, which will commence from July 2020,” the group said in a statement.

“These plans will be subject to consultation but will affect all Ryanair Airlines, and may result in the loss of up to 3,000 mainly pilot and cabin crew jobs, unpaid leave, and pay cuts of up to 20 percent, and the closure of a number of aircraft bases across Europe until traffic recovers.”

The cost-cutting measures at the airline, which employs 18,000 staff worldwide, will be implemented “as a direct result of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis,” it added.

Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has meanwhile agreed to extend his 50-percent pay cut for the remainder of the financial year to March 2021.

“Today we are announcing cuts of just over 15 percent, of which we have to lose regrettably about 3,000 mainly pilots and cabin crew over the next three to four months,” O’Leary told Bloomberg TV.

“That’s because this year we are now facing carrying less than a 100 million passengers against an original budget of 154 million passengers ... The situation is grim.”

“We expect to be allowed by the European governments to go back in July or from July onwards. What we are facing now is a historic decline in air traffic in Europe for the next 12-18 months.”

Ryanair Coronavirus

Boeing raises $25bn in blowout debt sale

Boeing raises $25bn in blowout debt sale

NEW YORK: Boeing has raised $25 billion in a bond offering, a blowout result for the planemaker, which it said helped the company to avoid taking government aid during the coronavirus-induced travel downturn.

Boeing’s capital raise, first reported by Reuters earlier this week, is the sixth-largest investment-grade bond offering of all time and the biggest year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data. The Federal Reserve’s intervention in the credit market has boosted prospects for troubled borrowers such as Boeing.

The US central bank has slashed interest rates to zero and rolled out around $2 trillion in lending commitments. While it has not yet snapped up any corporate bonds such as Boeing’s, its openness to doing so has buoyed credit markets.

The planemaker has been trying to bring its 737 MAX jet back into service after two fatal crashes, while the coronavirus pandemic has hammered aviation and other industries. Business shutdowns around the world to curb the outbreak have dried up demand for air travel.

Earlier this week, Boeing was hoping to raise between $10 billion and $15 billion in the bond offering, but increased the size of the deal to $25 billion due to the strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Demand was stoked by high yields relative to Boeing’s other bond issues, Boeing’s earnings report on Wednesday and provisions in the offering that protect investors in case of a credit rating downgrade to junk status.

Following the bigger-than-expected bond offering, Boeing, which had been weighing seeking government aid, said it had no further plans to raise funds.

“As a result of the response, and pending the closure of this transaction expected Monday, May 4, we do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the US government options at this time,” Boeing said in a statement. 

“We will continue to assess our liquidity position as the health crisis and our dynamic business environment evolve.” 

Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service estimated this month that Boeing’s funding needs could top $30 billion in 2020. The company secured about half of this by drawing down on a $13.8 billion credit line in March, Moody’s said.

Chicago-based Boeing sold seven new bonds with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2060. The new funds came at a higher price for Boeing than prior bond offerings, a sign of the company’s precarious financial situation.

Among the debt sold was a 10-year bond with a 5.15 percent yield and a 450 basis point premium to US Treasuries of a comparable duration, according to Refinitiv IFR data. By comparison, Boeing sold a 10.5-year bond in July with a 2.96 percent yield and at a 90 basis point premium to US Treasuries.

Given the higher yields on offer, there was around $75 billion’s worth of demand for the new bonds, one source said

S&P on Wednesday lowered its credit rating for Boeing to BBB-minus, one step above junk.

To placate investors over the risk of a potential downgrade to junk status, the bonds contained a provision that raises the coupon paid to bondholders if Boeing loses its investment-grade status.

Boeing had faced a May 1 deadline set by Treasury to seek priority funding from a $17 billion fund for national security-related companies. A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment on Boeing’s decision to forgo aid.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to provide financial assistance to Boeing. The company in March had said it backed $60 billion in government loans and loan guarantees for the entire aviation industry and its chief financial officer had warned the “markets essentially” were closed to Boeing.

Boeing said this week it would cut its 160,000-person workforce by about 10 percent, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the pandemic, which drove its second consecutive quarterly loss.

Boeing

