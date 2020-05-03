You are here

Iran to reopen many mosques as lockdown eases: Rouhani

Rouhani said 132 counties, or about one third of the administrative divisions, would “reopen their mosques as of tomorrow.” (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

Iran to reopen many mosques as lockdown eases: Rouhani

  • Maintaining “social distancing is more important than collective prayer,” Rouhani said
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said mosques would reopen across large parts of the country Monday, after they were closed in early March amid the Middle East’s deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak.
Rouhani said 132 counties, around one third of the country’s administrative divisions, would “reopen their mosques as of tomorrow.”
“Social distancing is more important than collective prayer,” he added, arguing that Islam considers safety obligatory, while praying in mosques is only “recommended.”
The targeted counties are “low-risk,” Rouhani said in a televised meeting of the country’s virus taskforce.
He said the committee was also mulling reopening schools by May 16 to allow for a month of classes before the summer break.
The new coronavirus has killed more than 6,150 and infected over 96,440 in Iran since it announced its first cases in mid-February.
Rouhani claimed hospital visits over potential infections were “much lower” compared to recent weeks.
Iran on Saturday reported its lowest daily toll of new infections since March 10.
Experts and officials both in Iran and abroad have cast doubts over the country’s COVID-19 figures, saying the real number of cases could be much higher than reported.
The Islamic republic has tried to contain the spread of the virus by shutting universities, cinemas, stadiums and other public spaces since March.
But it has allowed a phased reopening of its economy since April 11, arguing that the sanctions-hit country cannot afford to remain shut down.
Only “high-risk” businesses like gyms and barbershops remain closed.
“We will continue the reopenings calmly and gradually,” Rouhani said.
Yet he warned that Iran should prepare for “bad scenarios” too, saying “this situation may continue into the summer.”

Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows

Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

Palestinian laborers back working in Israel as virus slows

  • Some 40,000 workers allowed to cross during the course of Sunday and Monday
Updated 03 May 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank entered Israel to work on Sunday after weeks of absence over fears of the coronavirus, as the pandemic’s spread slowed.
An Israeli security official said that as of the morning, some 11,500 Palestinians with permits had entered Israel and settler industrial zones for work in construction, agriculture and industry only.
A spokesman for the Palestinian labor ministry said that a total of 40,000 workers had permission to cross during the course of Sunday and Monday to work in Israel for one month, mostly in construction and agriculture.
The spokesman, Rami Mehdawi, said that by agreement between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, employers must provide workers with sanitary accommodation and health insurance.
On March 25, Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called on laborers in Israel to return to the West Bank as part of Palestinian efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus from the Jewish state.
By then Israel had 2,369 cases of the virus, compared to just 62 in the Palestinian territory, and the crossings were closed by agreement between both sides, forcing laborers who wished to continue working in Israel to remain there.
Around 40,000 workers chose to do so.
The latest decision to let laborers in was reached jointly with the Palestinians and aimed at ensuring “they would not lose their jobs and would be able to continue supporting their families,” an Israeli security official said.
Those entering would not be able to return to the West Bank until Eid Al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in three weeks time.
The numbers of Israelis catching coronavirus has declined significantly, with the health ministry reporting on Sunday just 41 new cases in the past 24 hours, with 16,193 infected and 230 dead.
Some 120,000 Palestinians worked in Israel and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank on a daily basis before the pandemic’s outbreak.

