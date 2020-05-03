You are here

Jordan lifts all curbs on economic activity in latest easing of lockdown

In this March 21, 2020 photo, the streets of the Jordanian Capital are seen empty after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. (AP)
Reuters

  • Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines
  • Its cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Sunday
AMMAN: Jordan said on Sunday it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.
Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Meanwhile, Jordan's cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the country's finance minister said on Sunday.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which last March approved a four-year $1.3 billion programme with the kingdom, had expected Jordan’s economy to grow around 2.1% in 2020 then gradually rise in the next few years to 3.3%.
"The impact of the big economic blow that hit the local economy has been deep and this will continue," Mohammad Al-Issis said in remarks on state television.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan

Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently

Updated 46 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt reports 15 military casualties in Sinai recently

  • The military publishes updates on its operations in Sinai every few months, without giving a specific time frame
Updated 46 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s military said on Sunday that 15 of its men had died or been wounded in operations in the Sinai Peninsula recently, and that 126 suspected militants had been killed.
The military publishes updates on its operations in Sinai every few months, without giving a specific time frame.
The statement came three days after the military said 10 personnel were killed or wounded in an attack near Bir Al-Abd in North Sinai. Daesh claimed the attack.
The Interior Ministry later said 18 suspected militants had been killed in a shootout near Bir Al-Abd.
Militants loyal to Daesh are active in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling an insurgency for years.
Human rights organizations accuse Egypt of carrying out extrajudicial executions, forced evictions and collective punishment as part of the crackdown.
The military has denied such accusations, saying it takes the lives of civilians into consideration during operations. 

Topics: Egypt Sinai Military

