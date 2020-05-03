Jordan lifts all curbs on economic activity in latest easing of lockdown

AMMAN: Jordan said on Sunday it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.
Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Meanwhile, Jordan's cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the country's finance minister said on Sunday.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which last March approved a four-year $1.3 billion programme with the kingdom, had expected Jordan’s economy to grow around 2.1% in 2020 then gradually rise in the next few years to 3.3%.
"The impact of the big economic blow that hit the local economy has been deep and this will continue," Mohammad Al-Issis said in remarks on state television.
