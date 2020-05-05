You are here

  Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support pandemic-battered mining and industry

Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support pandemic-battered mining and industry

A miner at work in the Al Amar gold mine, southwest of Riyadh. (Reuters)
  • Measures include developing new products to support working capital, reducing ministry fees and the automatic renewal of various licenses
  • Private sector companies will also be able to benefit from reduced interest rate loans and payment deferrals for 2020
LONDON: Saudi Arabia will defer loan payments in the industrial and mining sectors as part of a raft of new measures aimed at reducing the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Under the mandate of a royal decree, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched 27 measures which also included developing new products to support working capital, reducing ministry fees and the automatic renewal of various licenses.
“These newly launched measures provide different layers of support toward sustaining operations within the industrial and mining sectors,” said a government statement.
Electricity bills will also be slashed by 30 percent and payment terms extended.
Significantly, the new support measures also include a plan to speed up local content requirements for companies that have 51 percent ownership by the Public Investment Fund.
Some SR50 billion ($13.29 billion ) has been allocated “to facilitate the settlements of the private sector dues,” the statement said.
Private sector companies will also be able to benefit from reduced interest rate loans and payment deferrals for 2020.
The measures also extend to taxation with the submission and payment of tax declarations suspended.
The plan comes as Gulf economies come under intense economic pressure from the double whammy of the pandemic and weaker oil prices.
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector shrank for the second consecutive month in April according to Purchasing Managers’ Index data released on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) nudged up to 44.4 in April from 42.4 in March. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction while above indicates expansion.
“Saudi Arabian private sector output fell at the fastest pace since the survey began more than a decade ago, reflecting widespread business closures and a sharp reduction in customer demand,” said Tim Moore, economics director at IHS Markit.

UAE-based Air Arabia cuts 57 jobs due to coronavirus crisis

  • Air Arabia: We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort
DUBAI: Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has laid off 57 employees due to travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, has like other UAE carriers suspended scheduled operations since March. It is not clear when normal services will resume.
“It is unfortunate that we had to take the decision to lay off a small number of our staff this week. This is the first time in our history that we were forced to do so taking into consideration the current market realities,” the spokesman said.
The airline did not say which departments had been affected.
Air Arabia has taken measures to protect jobs since the virus outbreak, the spokesman said, without disclosing details.
“We will continue to do everything possible to safeguard our employees by keeping layoffs to the minimum and only as a last resort,” he said.
In a termination letter seen by Reuters, Air Arabia said the impact on global aviation by the virus was expected to continue for a “considerable period of time.”
Other Gulf airlines have temporarily cut salaries to weather the crisis.

