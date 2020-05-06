ADEX launches drive to power UAE export community

Game On! Fly the Ford flag in the gaming world

Missing your driving? You do not have to be. You can still get the Ford engine rumbling and its revs racing — albeit virtually — with video games to keep the household buzzing. Not only can scheduled game time add structure to a day and break the monotony of crucial “stay home” directives, it can promote family time and friendly competition.

Ford vehicles have appeared in innumerable games, from PC to PlayStation, and Wii to Xbox, with all sorts of gadgets and gizmos to get the best out of your time on track, or tearing up the town from behind the wheel.

Forza Motorsport 7

Ahead of the return of the Forza franchise this year, why not break out one of the most successful motor racing video games of recent times — Forza Motorsport 7. There are more than 700 vehicles in this Windows and Xbox One platform-friendly single and multiplayer award-winning game. An added bonus in the latest version lets you tear through a fictional street circuit in Dubai.

Gran Turismo Sport

The 13th game in the Gran Turismo series sees 334 cars battle for the sole attention of your controller thumbs, as you tackle 82 track configurations. From Ford Focus rally cars, STs, and Mustang GTs, you are spoiled for choice.

Blur

With box art featuring a Ford GT, the Blue Oval features heavily in one of the best arcade racing video games created for the Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 platforms — Blur. Offering more than a standard racing experience, you can switch up your Mustang for an off-road adventure in the Bronco, F-100, or F-150 Raptor. That’s not to say you can’t screech through online multiplayer modes in a Ford Shelby GT500, Ford GT, or Ford Focus RS.

Need for Speed

It is hard to pick which Need for Speed game to play, but it is nice to have so many options. Starting with the one that requires the least amount of effort, Need for Speed: No Limits (2015) is free, features a Ford Mustang GT as its cover image, and all you need to play it is your phone. If you want to move a bit more, you might lean toward 2012’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which boasts a Nintendo Wii U version, replete with limited-edition track-orientated Ford Mustang Boss 302. But perhaps the best installment of the video game franchise is Need for Speed: Rivals (2013).

Dirt Rally 2.0

With 12 Fords to take control of, including the Ford Escort Mk II, RS Evolution, Escort RS Cosworth, Fiestas, Focuses, and a Mustang, for fans of rallying and rallycross, there is probably no better racing simulator out there than the Dirt Rally.