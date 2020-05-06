You are here

Aldar supports nationwide efforts to promote business

Talal Al-Dhiyebi, CEO, Aldar Properties.
Aldar Properties is leading a number of initiatives alongside various measures across its development and asset management businesses that support the nationwide efforts to protect health and well-being and promote business continuity.
These initiatives are in addition to Aldar’s 190 million dirhams ($51.7 million) program aimed at supporting residential communities, schools, retail partners and home buyers.
Talal Al-Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said: “As a responsible real estate business, our priority is to preserve the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, residents and the communities we serve. Our employees are our greatest asset and over the past few weeks, they have shown a tremendous amount of dedication and productivity, by leveraging the advanced technology and systems we have in place and ensuring we deliver on our promises seamlessly.”

We have also been communicating regularly with our various stakeholders to keep them informed of our efforts to ensure a safe environment and a robust, sustainable business. In the coming period, we will continue to adhere to the guidance from the UAE government, health authorities and the WHO by staying home, staying safe and doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our people, our community and our economy.”
Aldar was among the first private sector organizations in Abu Dhabi to implement a remote working policy.

ADEX launches drive to power UAE export community

His Excellency Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi
Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) has launched a national campaign to help business leaders use financial products and services to rebuild global export businesses and help the economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
ADEX, formed in 2019 by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to help drive expansion of UAE export businesses and advance national economic diversification, is working to establish partnerships with departments of economic development and chambers of commerce across all emirates. Together they will co-host a series of forums educating UAE export business leaders on how to use the ADEX suite of export credit facilities.
ADEX has allocated 550 million dirhams ($150 million) in funding for qualifying export transactions of national companies that is immediately available to support COVID-19 economic recovery.

 

