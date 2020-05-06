Aldar supports nationwide efforts to promote business

Aldar Properties is leading a number of initiatives alongside various measures across its development and asset management businesses that support the nationwide efforts to protect health and well-being and promote business continuity.

These initiatives are in addition to Aldar’s 190 million dirhams ($51.7 million) program aimed at supporting residential communities, schools, retail partners and home buyers.

Talal Al-Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said: “As a responsible real estate business, our priority is to preserve the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, residents and the communities we serve. Our employees are our greatest asset and over the past few weeks, they have shown a tremendous amount of dedication and productivity, by leveraging the advanced technology and systems we have in place and ensuring we deliver on our promises seamlessly.”

We have also been communicating regularly with our various stakeholders to keep them informed of our efforts to ensure a safe environment and a robust, sustainable business. In the coming period, we will continue to adhere to the guidance from the UAE government, health authorities and the WHO by staying home, staying safe and doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our people, our community and our economy.”

Aldar was among the first private sector organizations in Abu Dhabi to implement a remote working policy.