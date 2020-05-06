Hyundai’s latest concept car provides future outlook

TRSDC commits to giving back to local communities

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind one of the world’s most ambitious tourism initiatives, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

In an effort toward enhancing local communities through corporate social responsibility programs, the MoU extends over a full calendar year and is renewable for the same period. The MoU was signed by John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, and Sulaiman Al-Zaben, undersecretary of social development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

“This MoU represents a collaborative framework toward enhancing our CSR that is in line with the sustainable development goals of the Kingdom. Giving back to the people of Saudi Arabia and our local communities in particular is an important part of our vision as a company. We believe in working together with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will benefit society at large,” said Pagano.

TRSDC is developing Saudi Arabia’s flagship international tourism destination and is setting new standards in sustainable development, aligned with all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I would like to congratulate and thank the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on the successful signing of this MoU. This initiative is jointly aimed at strengthening and improving the quality of life for those living in close proximity to our project,” he added.

The MoU highlights the role of the ministry, outlining how it will assist in developing a framework to activate the role of corporate social responsibility and create a plan mapping the activities and programs required based on national priorities. It will also support further by providing the key information and data required to carry out TRSDC campaigns successfully.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with the Red Sea Development Company aims to support impactful social responsibility initiatives and programs for Saudi Arabia. This collaboration represents our commitment in creating a dynamic joint effort that promotes the private and government sector alike,” said Al-Zaben.

The MoU follows several initiatives already launched by TRSDC to support the local community, namely by increasing employment opportunities. Most recently, the organization launched a program in collaboration with Umluj municipality, the University of Tabuk, and Sakan, a local NGO, to provide members of the communities of Umluj and Al-Wajh with training and jobs within the organization. This initiative has already resulted in the hiring of 45 new employees at the site landscaping nursery.

Similar initiatives included providing 120 scholarships for Saudi students to pursue a bachelor of science degree in international hospitality management in cooperation with Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz University and accredited by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The company also hired 31 graduates from across the Kingdom as part of the Elite Graduate Program at the start of the year.