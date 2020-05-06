Bahri to nurture CSR culture in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia signed a cooperation agreement with Bahri to raise awareness of the importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR), heighten the efforts in boosting partnership between the public and private sectors, and further bolster the women’s empowerment initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Sulaiman Al-Zaben, undersecretary of social development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, during a virtual meeting attended by a number of executives from both sides.

Al-Zaben said: “The new cooperation agreement with Bahri aims to achieve the ministry’s strategic goal of enhancing CSR in companies, thereby helping realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The agreement comes in line with the ministry’s responsibility to create an effective dynamic partnership that would stimulate the public, private and nonprofit sectors to work in an integrated manner to increase their social contribution through supporting CSR programs and initiatives. The implementation of the agreement also depends on establishing fields of cooperation and joint work to develop CSR initiatives.”

Aldubaikhi said: “As part of our firm commitment to contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 goals, we are pleased to sign a new partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to raise awareness of the importance of CSR, continue our efforts in developing areas of joint cooperation between the public and private sectors. We are also seeking to leverage this agreement to energize our women’s empowerment initiatives and provide training for marine cadets, support services departments student, as well as university students through SAIFI, which is a summer program provided by the ministry and the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), which contributes to accelerating inclusive development in the Kingdom.”

The agreement also comes as part of the ministry’s plans to establish various partnerships with all sectors in the Kingdom and its private institutions in order to improve the quality of services and to achieve the nation’s vision that emphasizes the need for integration between all government and private entities to better serve citizens.