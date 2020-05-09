You are here

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: Cover all costs for stem cell treatment of coronavirus patients

The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center has developed a coronavirus therapy that involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them after activating them. (WAM)
  • Medical breakthrough used for 73 coronavirus patients who eventually recovered
DUBAI: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has directed that all treatment costs be covered for critical cases of coronavirus through stem cell therapy.

The directive comes after Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) announced the development of an innovative and promising treatment for coronavirus infections using stem cells. The medical breakthrough was used for 73 coronavirus patients, who successfully recovered from the virus by inhaling the treatment into their lungs after it has been nebulized into a fine mist.

The ADSCC its discovery was a supportive treatment and does not kill the virus on its own.

The Emirates Red Crescent has provided assistance expatriates who were stranded due to travel restrictions imposed due to coronavirus.

All nationalities who arrived to the country on visit visas and could not return to their respective countries after suspension of all international flights due to COVID-19 would be provided care, the humanitarian organization said in a report by state news agency WAM.

LIVE: Public health key theme for countries easing coronavirus lockdowns

Updated 44 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Public health key theme for countries easing coronavirus lockdowns

  • Pakistan begins lifting the weeks-long lockdown
  • US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House says
Updated 44 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Public health remains a key theme among countries tackling the coronavirus pandemic, with some governments easing their weeks-long lockdown while others taking a more cautious approach by keeping safety measures still in place.
China, once the hot spot for the virus contagion, reported only one case on Friday while at the White House – the seat of global power – reported its second positive case for the week.

Saturday, May 9, 2020 (all times in GMT)

05:06Pakistan has begun lifting the weeks-long lockdown that was enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as authorities reported another big jump of 1,637 cases which rose to 27,474 with 24 new fatalities.

05:03Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and one more death on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,004 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

04:38Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

04:29Britain plans to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, reports said Saturday, despite growing pressure on the government to relax virus lockdown measures.

03:39 – Australia’s most populous states held back from easing COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday even as some states allowed small gatherings and got ready to open restaurants in line with the federal government’s three-stage plan for reopening businesses. READ THE STORY

03:01China reported one new coronavirus case for Friday, unchanged from the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Saturday.

