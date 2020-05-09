Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: Cover all costs for stem cell treatment of coronavirus patients

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has directed that all treatment costs be covered for critical cases of coronavirus through stem cell therapy.

The directive comes after Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) announced the development of an innovative and promising treatment for coronavirus infections using stem cells. The medical breakthrough was used for 73 coronavirus patients, who successfully recovered from the virus by inhaling the treatment into their lungs after it has been nebulized into a fine mist.

The ADSCC its discovery was a supportive treatment and does not kill the virus on its own.

The Emirates Red Crescent has provided assistance expatriates who were stranded due to travel restrictions imposed due to coronavirus.

All nationalities who arrived to the country on visit visas and could not return to their respective countries after suspension of all international flights due to COVID-19 would be provided care, the humanitarian organization said in a report by state news agency WAM.