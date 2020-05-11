You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power, Silk Road Fund complete partnership

ACWA Power, Silk Road Fund complete partnership

ACWA Power RenewCo, ACWA Power’s renewable energy platform, currently owns a number of its existing renewable energy projects, across the UAE, South Africa, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nc96e

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

ACWA Power, Silk Road Fund complete partnership

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

ACWA Power, a developer, owner, and operator of power generation and water desalination plants, recently announced the completion of the transaction to introduce Silk Road Fund as a partner and a 49 percent shareholder in ACWA Power Renewable Energy Holding Ltd. (ACWA Power RenewCo).
ACWA Power RenewCo is ACWA Power’s renewable energy platform that currently owns a number of its existing renewable energy projects. The platform capitalizes on the rapidly growing potential for renewable energy in emerging markets and currently owns ACWA Power’s concentrated solar power, photovoltaic solar, and wind assets across the UAE, South Africa, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco, yielding an aggregate power capacity of 1668 MW.
Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said: “After announcing the agreement last year, we are very proud and pleased to have completed the transaction today. Our partnership with the Silk Road Fund is testament to the robust relations between Saudi Arabia and China. Our collaboration will enhance ACWA Power’s ambitious growth plans in the renewables sector in MENA, Africa, Asia and Central Asia.”
Rajit Nanda, chief investment officer at ACWA Power, said: “Having the Silk Road Fund as a partner is a strategic step for us in supporting the economic transformation envisioned by the Belt and Road initiative as well as Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking Vision 2030. This partnership reaffirms ACWA Power’s strong commitment to contributing to the green development of the regions with its reliable financial stability, cementing the company’s position as an attractive investment partner to stakeholders, locally and globally.”

FASTFACT

This is the third successful collaboration between ACWA Power and the Silk Road Fund. Previously, both companies invested in two flagship UAE-based projects.

This is the third successful collaboration between ACWA Power and the Silk Road Fund. Previously, both companies invested in two flagship UAE-based projects: 2,400 MW Hassyan clean coal power plant; and the 950 MW Hybrid CSP and PV fourth phase of MBR Solar Park, which will power 320,000 residential homes.
ACWA Power is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and South East Asia. Its portfolio includes 59 assets with an investment value of $48 billion, producing 34 GW of power and 5.9 million m3/day of desalinated water delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities on long-term, off-taker contracts under public-private-partnership model.
Established in 2004 in Riyadh, the company is co-owned by nine Saudi conglomerates, including Vision International Investment Company, Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Public Pensions Agency and the International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group).
ACWA Power’s mission is to reliably deliver electricity and desalinated water at a low cost, thereby contributing effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities and countries.

 

Topics: ACWA Power

ATM meet discusses pandemic impact on tourism

Danielle Curtisc , exhibition director ME, ATM.
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

ATM meet discusses pandemic impact on tourism

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) recently hosted the first digital ATM advisory board meeting, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism and hospitality industry dominating the discussion.
The board will continue to provide guidance on industry themes, challenges, growth opportunities and future strategies in the Middle East travel and tourism sector, however, this will now be set against a backdrop of COVID-19 and how the industry can adapt to the “new norm.”
Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, ATM, said: “The advisory board is a cross section of industry leaders who provide an insight based on firsthand experience of the trends impacting the tourism industry. Their knowledge ensures ATM continues to act as a voice for the industry by providing support and direction during these difficult times.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the travel and tourism industry, like many others, to a halt, with very little indication of when the recovery will begin. It is therefore imperative we continue to listen and understand where we are as an industry, what the future could potentially look like and what we can do to work together to aid the recovery when it comes. ATM continues to play a crucial role in supporting the industry to achieve this.”
The meeting addressed the impact COVID-19 will have on the international trade show arena through discussions focused on the key learnings from businesses during the pandemic and the resulting changes to the industry. It also provided an insight into the “new normal” for the tourism industry, and the approach to dealing with new social distancing measures, reliance on domestic tourism and the impact of airline restrictions.
Three phases of recovery were identified during the discussion. Phase one will focus on domestic travel and the local market, the second phase will be regional travel, and finally the international market when borders begin to open again.
It was also agreed social distancing, health, hygiene, and safety will be prioritized over offerings, for those who want to travel. To that effect, hotels will be subject to full sanitization and the implementation of complete social distancing in restaurants and at all public facilities.
It is anticipated customers will also demand more information on the way hotels or restaurants support and re-educate staff on, among others, the way tables are serviced or the implementation of new housekeeping procedures. This is underscoring a need for an overhaul of the entire marketing, product development and service offerings to change, to give confidence to the consumer.
To support the industry, the organizers of ATM have announced the launch of ATM Virtual, a three-day event delivering positive business and networking opportunities to the region’s vast travel and tourism community.

Taking place from June 1 to 3, the event will feature comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia eases lockdown in Samtah governorate
Lebanese told to follow health precautions to curb coronavirus spread
Abu Dhabi, Kuwait issue movement permits during curfew
UAE flies medical aid to African countries in fight against coronavirus spread
Saudi Arabia suspending cost of living allowance, raising VAT to mitigate economic impact of COVID-19 crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.