You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd

Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd

Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing plant. Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said it had asked Aramco to make an additional voluntary output cut of one million barrels per day. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yjv4d

Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by additional 1 million bpd

  • Voluntary cut for June is in addition to reductions already agreed with OPEC+ last month
  • Kuwait also announced additional cut for next month
Updated 11 May 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will reduce its crude oil production for June by an additional one million barrels per day.

The voluntary cut is in addition to reductions already announced by the Kingdom as part of the OPEC+ agreement last month. 

Oil prices increased on the announcement.

The Ministry of Energy official said Saudi Aramco had been directed to reduce production.

“This brings the total production cut that will be carried out by the Kingdom to around 4.8 million barrels per day, from the April production level,” the official said. “Therefore, the Kingdom’s production for June, after both its targeted and voluntary cuts, will be 7.492 million barrels per day.”

The ministry also directed Aramco to reduce production for the rest of May, from the target level of 8.492 million barrels per day, in consent with its customers.

The official said the Kingdom “aims through this additional cut to encourage OPEC+ participants, as well as other producing countries, to comply with the production cuts they have committed to, and to provide additional voluntary cuts, in an effort to support the stability of global oil markets.”

Kuwait also joined Saudi Arabia on Monday in announcing fresh oil production cuts to be implemented in June.

Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said Kuwait would slash production by 80,000 barrels per day in June, on top of the cuts already agreed with OPEC+.

Topics: Aramco Oil prices drop oil price Saudi Arabia Energy ministry

Related

Business & Economy
Drastic change expected in Saudi Arabia’s fiscal program due to COVID-19, oil prices

IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt

Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt

  • The country had seen a remarkable turnaround prior to the COVID-19 shock, under a fund-supported economic reform program
  • The country has gradually started to reopen after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government loosened a strict curfew
Updated 11 May 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: The IMF board approved $2.77 billion in emergency aid for Egypt on Monday, to help the country deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said the government will need more financial help.
The country had seen a “remarkable turnaround” prior to the COVID-19 shock, under a fund-supported economic reform program, but that progress is now threatened, the IMF said in a statement.
The emergency funding will help finance “targeted and temporary spending, aimed at containing and mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic,” First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said.
However, he cautioned that Cairo will need “additional expeditious support from multilateral and bilateral creditors ... to close the remaining balance of payments gap, ease the adjustment burden, and preserve Egypt’s hard-won macroeconomic stability.”
The emergency funds come from the Washington-based crisis lender’s Rapid Financing Instrument, which has been ramped up to get aid quickly to developing nations most vulnerable to the economic effects of shutdowns to contain the outbreak.
IMF Managing Director Kristina Georgieva said the fund has received over 100 requests for aid from its members, and that developing countries will need about $2.5 trillion to deal with the impacts of the pandemic. Last week the fund said it had approved 50 such loans.
Egypt has suffered over 500 COVID-19 fatalities with nearly 10,000 cases, according to John’s Hopkins University’s tally.
The country has gradually started to reopen after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s government has loosened a strict curfew for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in an effort to kickstart North Africa’s largest economy.
Having shuttered shops and cafes in late March and forced millions of civil servants to stay home, it is slowly reversing some of these measures, bringing back many state workers and extending the trading hours of shops and malls.

Topics: Egypt IMF COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus downturn
Business & Economy
Egypt receives final $2bn tranche of IMF loan

Latest updates

Saudi Olympic Committee to launch online platform to ease communication with athletes
Italian aid worker returns home after rescue from Somali militants
IMF approves $2.77bn emergency virus loan for Egypt
Britain would not support Israeli West Bank annexation, says minister
UAE, Egypt, France, Greece and Cyprus condemn Turkey's actions in Cyprus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.