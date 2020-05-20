Russia’s coronavirus infections pass 300,000, deaths near 3,000

You are here

Russia has continued to see a steady rise of new infections, and new hot spots have emerged across the vast country of 147-million people. Above, a family wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk in St. Petersburg, Russia on May 19, 2020. (AP)
  • Coronavirus response center said 135 people had died in the past 24 hours
MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily rise since May 2, taking the total number of documented infections to 308,705.
The country’s coronavirus response center said 135 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 2,972.

Indicted Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga appears before French court

Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Indicted Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga appears before French court

  • Felicien Kabuga made his first appearance in public in more than two decades
  • The court is to decide whether to transfer him for trial to a UN war crimes tribunal
Updated 27 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, indicted in his absence on charges of bankrolling ethnic militias that massacred some 800,000 people in 1994, was brought before a French court on Wednesday.
In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, the octogenarian was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, dressed in jeans and a blue jumper and wearing a face mask.
He spoke to confirm his identity.
Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb and the court is to decide whether to transfer him for trial to a UN war crimes tribunal.

