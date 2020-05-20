You are here

KAPSARC launches first Arabic energy economics podcast

KAPSARC launches first Arabic energy economics podcast
The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has launched the first specialist energy economics and environment podcast in the Arabic language, titled “KAPSARC Studies.”

The new podcast aims to summarize the latest KAPSARC research and papers, in hot energy economics topics, to enrich the Arabic energy content in the Kingdom and the Arab world. 

KAPSARC seeks to enhance knowledge and awareness in the energy economics sector by producing two episodes monthly in one year, and make them available on the center’s website, Apple podcast and SoundCloud application.

Last year, KAPSARC launched the “Kingdom of Energy” podcast, which produced around eight English episodes on vital topics such as oil markets, carbon emissions and renewable energy. Therefore, the “KAPSARC Studies” podcast will become the second podcast owned by the center.

The podcast is part of the Riyadh-based center’s media initiatives, which aim to enrich the energy debate locally and internationally, especially given the fact that Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leading oil exporters. The podcast also provides a chance to hear the views and thoughts of some of the center’s top energy experts and from some of its local and international partners.

The podcast is targeted at decision-makers, university students and anyone who is interested in energy security and sustainability. The podcasts are available on: https://www.kapsarc.org/ar/kingdom-of-energy/ 

KAPSARC is a nonprofit global center that produces six different energy products, which are: Research studies, instant insights, commentaries, data insights, peer reviewed papers and podcasts. This is in order to enhance the global energy sector, face the future energy challenges and support decision-makers in energy resources diversification, economic growth and meeting Saudi Vision 2030 goals. 

Earlier in February, the center announced that it had jumped 14 positions to place 15th in the MENA category according to the University of Pennsylvania 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report. The center has also climbed four places in the Energy and Resources Policy category, where it now ranks 13th globally. 

From its base in one of the world's most important energy-producing regions, KAPSARC develops economic frameworks to help achieve effective alignment between energy policy objectives and outcomes. Its researchers collaborate with leading international research centers, public policy organizations, and industrial and government institutions, to share knowledge, insights and analytical frameworks.

Affordable, sustainable energy underpins the growth of a country’s economy and the well-being of its citizens. As such, effective energy policy is one of the greatest challenges for governments and other stakeholders across the globe.

Through its research, KAPSARC aims to improve societal well-being and prosperity both in the region and worldwide.

A funding initiative launched by Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) will support 40 scientific research projects on coronavirus in an effort to counter the global pandemic.

PNU’s Research Funding Initiative, represented by the Deanship of Scientific Research, aims to leverage the university’s research capabilities in finding innovative solutions to tackle the devastating repercussions of the virus.

Dean of Scientific Research Dr. Kholoud Al-Muqrin said the research will cover several topics, including: Data, public health policies and decision-making, virus interaction with the host, diagnostic checkups and accuracy, clinical trials of therapeutic interventions, prototype manufacturing in biomedical engineering and suitability, and the assessment of the economical, social and physiological impact of the disease on society.

Dr. Al-Muqrin noted that the research is being done at several levels, and that 171 researchers have passed the first stage of the research. Of these, more than 149 researchers are employed with PNU and King Abdullah University Hospital and the rest are from local and international scientific and health research centers.

She said the initiative’s objective is to invest in the research capabilities of the university employees to find scientific solutions that could contribute to the treatment of the coronavirus and mitigate its side effects.

Once complete, the research will be published in scientific journals and those providing innovative solutions and receiving patents will be converted into industrial products with an economic value.

The research initiative is just one of a series of measures taken by the university to confront the ongoing pandemic. Moreover, the allocation of a budget for funding these scientific research projects underlines the efforts being made by Saudi Arabia in tackling this health crisis.

