Flights to resume between France and Lebanon… but who will fly?

A worker cleans the windshield of an Air France-KLM plane at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy, France, June 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 21 May 2020
Randa Takieddine

  • Air France offering two flights a week from June 12 but industry experts expect passenger numbers to be low
  • The flights to Beirut will depart Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 9.05 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings and return to the French capital later in the day
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: As French authorities continue to gradually ease the coronavirus lockdown, Air France has announced that flights to and from Lebanon will resume on June 12, four days after Beirut International Airport reopens.

Two flights a week in each direction will be available initially, on Saturdays and Sundays, and tickets went on sale on the airline’s website on Monday afternoon. It will use 450-seat Boeing 777s on the route.

“Tickets can also be purchased from our agency in downtown Beirut, which will reopen on Tuesday, May 26,” Matthieu Tétaud, the general manager of Air France KLM group for the Near East told the Lebanese French-language daily newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour. “We are holding discussions with local travel agencies to determine the terms for resale of tickets.”

Jean Abboud, the president of the Association of Travel and Tourist Agents in Lebanon, said many of the sector’s biggest names are expected to be back in business in early June. They have been at a standstill in Lebanon since the authorities there declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said a number of airlines, including Emirates, are preparing to resume flights to and from Beirut. In addition, Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines, has resumed ticket sales and plans to operate flights from Beirut International when the airport reopens.

The weekly Air France flights to Beirut will depart Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 9.05 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and return to the French capital later in the day. Before the pandemic, the airline operated several daily flights.

“This is a skeleton service that should be expanded with a third weekly flight, planned for July, should the situation change as we hope,” said Tétaud.

“Air France has operated at 5 percent of its capacity in recent months, with only a few internal flights and some long-haul ones.”

The airline has announced stringent health precautions that will be enforced when flights resume. All passengers, crew members and anyone else who comes in contact with passengers must wear a mask at all times during the journey. Changes will be made in airport terminals to ensure social distancing can be maintained, and protective screens will be installed where possible.

Aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned each day, and commonly touched surfaces, including armrests, tray tables and video screens, will be disinfected. In addition, interiors will be sprayed with an approved antivirus agent that remains effective for 10 days.

In-flight services will change to limit contact between passengers and crew. On long-haul flights, cabin service will be limited and food will be individually wrapped.

The air in the cabin will be renewed every three minutes. The air recycling system on Air France aircraft is equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air, or HEPA, filters identical to those used in hospital operating theaters. They extract more than 99.9 percent of contaminants, including viruses.

However, the airline did not guarantee that social distancing will be maintained on the aircraft.

“Air France has not limited the number of seats on sale per aircraft, but plans to space and separate passengers whenever possible,” said Tétaud. “Having said that, we do expect the seat-occupancy rate to be low.”

Ticket prices for the flights to Lebanon start at $296 for a one-way ticket and $614 for a round trip.

Tétaud said the airline has adapted its payment procedures in response to the restrictions established by Lebanese banks in recent months, in parallel with the economic and financial crisis the country is experiencing, and the steep depreciation of the Lebanese lira against the dollar.

No decision has been made about the seasonal ticket-price changes that are common in the airline industry, said Tétaud. “Everyone is muddling through,” he added.

Abboud said that the International Air Transport Association expects fares to increase as a result of expectations of low occupancy rates.

Topics: France Lebanon Beirut International Airport Air France KLM

Mafia mobsters ‘on jobless benefits’ during Italy's coronavirus crisis

Updated 21 May 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Crime bosses ‘stealing from the poor,’ Italian prosecutor claims
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: More than 100 bosses and members of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta Mafia in southern Italy have been falsely claiming the government’s “citizenship wage” basic income for poor households and job seekers, Italian police said.

Among the claimants of the allowance — €600 ($660) a month given by the government to those who can show they live below minimum wage standards — were the sons of Roberto Pannunzi, a Mafia mobster nicknamed “the Italian Pablo Escobar.”

“They really do not need the state basic income — their family is doing too well with its illegal activities,” Reggio Calabria Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri told Arab News.

“But mobsters never have enough, they always want more. It is in their nature. Even if it means taking money destined for the poorest, they just take it because they feel they can do whatever they like.”
 
Italian and US investigators say Pannunzi is one of the world’s biggest cocaine dealers, with a business worth billions.

He has been accused of using migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean to Sicily and Calabria to smuggle cocaine and other drugs from Africa to Europe.

Pannunzi, also known as “Bebe,” is fond of boasting that he weighs money instead of counting it when he receives payments for cocaine sales, police said.
 
His eldest son, Alessandro, is married to the daughter of one of Colombia’s biggest cocaine producers and has been found guilty of importing large amounts of the drug into Italy.

Finance police believe members of the crime syndicate collected more than €500,000 in government assistance, which is now being confiscated.

“Despite the immense fortunes they make from drug trafficking and other illegal activities, Mafia men show no respect to poverty and to what the government tries to do to provide people with financial help,” Gratteri said.

“The €600 ‘citizenship wage’ is peanuts to mobsters who make millions and can spend in half an hour what some poor people live on for an entire month.
 
“This will tell you clearly enough how terrible and bad the Mob is for the community. This is not only because of their criminal activities, but also because they show no respect for those who suffer. Money is all they want,” he said.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

