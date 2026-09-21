Dubai: Two crew members were injured after an “unknown projectile” hit their tanker travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, a British maritime agency said.

“Military authorities have informed UKMTO that a tanker conducting an inbound transit was struck by an unknown projectile,” said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). “Two crew have sustained minor injuries and the vessel is reported to be continuing to its next port of call under its own power.”