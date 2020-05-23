You are here

Hyundai celebrates two decades of popular SUV, the Santa Fe

Hyundai’s Santa Fe is now in its fourth generation having undergone significant evolution in its design, safety and technology over the years.
Hyundai Motor is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Santa Fe, the popular car which helped position the company as one of the pioneers in the global SUV market. Since its launch in the year 2000, the Santa Fe has become an icon for the brand, and Hyundai is taking a look back at how its first SUV has evolved over the years.

Having entered dealerships in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets in 2012, the Santa Fe is now in its fourth generation having undergone significant evolution in its design, safety and technology over the years. This summer, Hyundai will launch an enhanced version of the current generation with new electrified powertrains and major design updates.

Named after a city in the south western US, the Santa Fe was the company’s first SUV, and played an important role in establishing Hyundai in the SUV segment. The Santa Fe has its own logo showing the model name and a sun, while its name has been carried over to future generations, continuing its heritage.

Over the past 20 years, Hyundai has sold more than 5,260,000 units of the Santa Fe globally with over 167,000 units being sold in the MEA.

Bang Sun Jeong, Hyundai’s vice president of Middle East and Africa, said: “The Santa Fe was Hyundai’s first SUV, and it is one of our longest-running model lines, making it a key model not only globally, but also in the MEA.”

The Santa Fe has won a few accolades over the years in the region including the “Best Mid-Size Family SUV 2019” by PR Arabia National Auto Award 2018/2019.

Jeong added: “For Hyundai it is an automotive icon which continues to evolve in terms of design, technology, roominess and comfort. With this latest evolution, the Santa Fe maintains its status as a flagship model in our broad SUV portfolio, and further underlines our heritage in SUVs while also moving the game forward with its innovation and electrification.”

Hyundai introduced the Santa Fe to European audiences for the first time at the 2000 Geneva Motor Show. In 2001, not long after the first model was produced Hyundai had to ramp up production due to the overwhelming demand in the US. 

In 2003, in response to customer demand for even more driving performance, Hyundai upgraded the Santa Fe with a more powerful engine and a computer-controlled four-wheel drive system.

The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has launched the first specialist energy economics and environment podcast in the Arabic language, titled “KAPSARC Studies.”

The new podcast aims to summarize the latest KAPSARC research and papers, in hot energy economics topics, to enrich the Arabic energy content in the Kingdom and the Arab world. 

KAPSARC seeks to enhance knowledge and awareness in the energy economics sector by producing two episodes monthly in one year, and make them available on the center’s website, Apple podcast and SoundCloud application.

Last year, KAPSARC launched the “Kingdom of Energy” podcast, which produced around eight English episodes on vital topics such as oil markets, carbon emissions and renewable energy. Therefore, the “KAPSARC Studies” podcast will become the second podcast owned by the center.

The podcast is part of the Riyadh-based center’s media initiatives, which aim to enrich the energy debate locally and internationally, especially given the fact that Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s leading oil exporters. The podcast also provides a chance to hear the views and thoughts of some of the center’s top energy experts and from some of its local and international partners.

The podcast is targeted at decision-makers, university students and anyone who is interested in energy security and sustainability. The podcasts are available on: https://www.kapsarc.org/ar/kingdom-of-energy/ 

KAPSARC is a nonprofit global center that produces six different energy products, which are: Research studies, instant insights, commentaries, data insights, peer reviewed papers and podcasts. This is in order to enhance the global energy sector, face the future energy challenges and support decision-makers in energy resources diversification, economic growth and meeting Saudi Vision 2030 goals. 

Earlier in February, the center announced that it had jumped 14 positions to place 15th in the MENA category according to the University of Pennsylvania 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report. The center has also climbed four places in the Energy and Resources Policy category, where it now ranks 13th globally. 

From its base in one of the world’s most important energy-producing regions, KAPSARC develops economic frameworks to help achieve effective alignment between energy policy objectives and outcomes. Its researchers collaborate with leading international research centers, public policy organizations, and industrial and government institutions, to share knowledge, insights and analytical frameworks.

Affordable, sustainable energy underpins the growth of a country’s economy and the well-being of its citizens. As such, effective energy policy is one of the greatest challenges for governments and other stakeholders across the globe.

Through its research, KAPSARC aims to improve societal well-being and prosperity both in the region and worldwide.

