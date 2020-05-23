YORK ensures 100% fresh air inside Grand Mosque

You are here

YORK has equipped Makkah’s Grand Mosque with a specialized and tailor-made HVAC system, which takes into account the crowded nature of the location.
The Kingdom has implemented several precautionary measures at Al-Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah in the wake of COVID-19, with a temporary hold on prayers and Umrah inside the Grand Mosque to ensure the safety of worshippers.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque had initially closed Al-Haram for 48 hours in order to sanitize the premises.

Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK), a provider of integrated solutions that incorporate HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) equipment, fire and security systems, building management systems and controls, has played a significant role in this 48-hour sanitization procedure, the company said.

All YORK chillers and air handling units (AHUs) inside the Grand Mosque were shut down for 48 hours, in order to raise the temperature inside the premises to around 30-32 degrees Celsius, which was required for the sanitization exercise. Simultaneously, the AHUs were inspected, and the filters, ducts, drain pans and cooling coils were cleaned and disinfected, to ensure the supply of high quality air throughout the Grand Mosque.

After the sanitization, and due to the reduced load inside the Grand Mosque these days, only 10 percent of the total cooling capacity was turned back on — sufficient to maintain a comfort zone for the few people inside Al-Haram and enough to achieve the right moisture level.

The total cooling capacity of the HVAC system at the Great Mosque in normal days is 159,000 TR (equivalent to the cooling of 15,000 medium-sized apartments). This is provided through an integrated HVAC system, which consists of two chiller plants located in Al-Shamiyah and Ajyad, connected to the AHUs inside the Grand Mosque.

The chiller plant at Al-Shamiyah is considered to be the second largest in the world, housing specially designed YORK OM chillers, with motors the size of a regular car. 

YORK has allocated 135 service technicians for the Grand Mosque’s HVAC system, who are working around-the-clock at the Al-Shamiyah and Ajyad cooling plants.

YORK’s maintenance for chillers that are in a non-operating mode includes frequent checkups, monitoring of refrigerant and water pressure inside the chillers to preserve the outer body of the equipment from moisture attacks and corrosion, monitoring of motor rotations and oiling, as well as the alignment of the chiller’s motor and compressor.

The YORK AHUs supply 100 percent fresh air, by containing contaminated air and exhausting it to the outdoors, and then replacing it with well-treated fresh air, which re-enters the space after a rigorous filtration process. The AHUs are equipped with filters that do not allow the passage of big particles to the air-conditioned environment, through multiple stages of filtration that can achieve up to 95 percent filtration efficiency.

According to YORK, long before the COVID-19 outbreak, the company had equipped the Two Holy Mosques with a specialized and tailor-made HVAC system, which takes into account the crowded nature of both locations, particularly in peak seasons such as Hajj and Umrah, as well as during prayer times.

Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Al-Salem Johnson Controls, expressed appreciation for the great efforts made by the Kingdom in the development of the Two Holy Mosques. He also lauded the precautionary measures taken by the government amid COVID-19, to ensure the safety of the guests of Allah, as well as that of the citizens and residents of the Kingdom.

Hyundai Motor is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Santa Fe, the popular car which helped position the company as one of the pioneers in the global SUV market. Since its launch in the year 2000, the Santa Fe has become an icon for the brand, and Hyundai is taking a look back at how its first SUV has evolved over the years.

Having entered dealerships in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) markets in 2012, the Santa Fe is now in its fourth generation having undergone significant evolution in its design, safety and technology over the years. This summer, Hyundai will launch an enhanced version of the current generation with new electrified powertrains and major design updates.

Named after a city in the south western US, the Santa Fe was the company’s first SUV, and played an important role in establishing Hyundai in the SUV segment. The Santa Fe has its own logo showing the model name and a sun, while its name has been carried over to future generations, continuing its heritage.

Over the past 20 years, Hyundai has sold more than 5,260,000 units of the Santa Fe globally with over 167,000 units being sold in the MEA.

Bang Sun Jeong, Hyundai’s vice president of Middle East and Africa, said: “The Santa Fe was Hyundai’s first SUV, and it is one of our longest-running model lines, making it a key model not only globally, but also in the MEA.”

The Santa Fe has won a few accolades over the years in the region including the “Best Mid-Size Family SUV 2019” by PR Arabia National Auto Award 2018/2019.

Jeong added: “For Hyundai it is an automotive icon which continues to evolve in terms of design, technology, roominess and comfort. With this latest evolution, the Santa Fe maintains its status as a flagship model in our broad SUV portfolio, and further underlines our heritage in SUVs while also moving the game forward with its innovation and electrification.”

Hyundai introduced the Santa Fe to European audiences for the first time at the 2000 Geneva Motor Show. In 2001, not long after the first model was produced Hyundai had to ramp up production due to the overwhelming demand in the US. 

In 2003, in response to customer demand for even more driving performance, Hyundai upgraded the Santa Fe with a more powerful engine and a computer-controlled four-wheel drive system.

