UN: Libya coast guard intercepts, detains about 400 migrants

Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said the migrants were taken to the Al-Nasser detention center in the town of Zawya, west of Tripoli, she said. (File/Taha Jawashi/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2020
AP

  • Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants
  • Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, major maritime rescue charities, such as Ocean Viking and Sea-Watch, have suspended migrant rescue operations
CAIRO: Libya’s coast guard intercepted about 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast over the past two days, and brought them to the capital of Tripoli from where they were taken to a detention center, the UN migration agency said Monday.
Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said the migrants were taken to the Al-Nasser detention center in the town of Zawya, west of Tripoli, she said.
Mselhi said departures from Libya have increased, which is “especially worrying amid a sharp decrease in ... search and rescue capacity.”
Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.
Most migrants make the perilous journey in ill-equipped and unsafe rubber boats. The IOM said last month that its estimated death toll among migrants who have tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea since 2014 has surpassed 20,000.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, major maritime rescue charities, such as Ocean Viking and Sea-Watch, have suspended migrant rescue operations. Also, travel disruptions have forced the UN refugee and migration agencies to halt their resettlement flights for the most vulnerable people.
In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants. Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid and overcrowded detention centers that lack adequate food and water.
The EU agreed earlier this year to end an anti-migrant smuggler operation involving only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to concentrate on upholding a widely flouted UN arms embargo that’s considered key to winding down Libya’s relentless war.

Attacker attempts to stab Israeli officer, shot: police

Updated 34 min 40 sec ago
AFP

  • Israeli police said the attacker had been taken to hospital and the area was cordoned off
  • The incident occurred at a police checkpoint between Armon Hanatziv and Jabel Mukaber
JERUSALEM: Israeli police shot and wounded a man who attempted to stab an officer in east Jerusalem on Monday, the police said.
“A terrorist attempted to stab a border police officer after approaching him. The officer responded and the terrorist was shot,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
Rosenfeld said the attacker had been taken to hospital and the area was cordoned off.
The incident occurred at a police checkpoint between the Jewish area of Armon Hanatziv and the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber in east Jerusalem.
A separate police statement said the man shouted Allahu Akbar before launching the attempted attack.
There was no immediate information about his identity.
Israel sees Jerusalem as its undivided capital while the Palestinians view the eastern part of the disputed city as the capital of their future state.
A string of so-called lone wolf attacks by Palestinians took place in 2015 and 2016, though recent years have been calmer.
Israeli officials say such attacks are difficult to prevent, with attackers typically working alone without significant pre-planning.

