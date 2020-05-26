Investment portal attracts business projects in Russia

Banca Intesa and the investment division of Roscongress Foundation — Fund RC-Investments — held their first working meeting within the framework of the joint project office for development of investment and business projects in Russia.

The parties agreed to actively cooperate in such important areas as selection, review and analysis of promising investment projects in the regions of Russia, as well as the selection of financial instruments and provision of advisory support for their implementation.

“Creation of project offices together with foreign partners is an interaction mechanism that allows to attract the most effective support tools, to involve partner resources, to create and maintain a stable flow of real working projects,” said Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the president of Russia.

The projects collected at the investment portal of Russian regions investinregions.ru will be considered within the framework of the project office work. The portal was launched by Roscongress Foundation together with its subsidiary — Fund RC-Investments — in April to attract investment in the regions of Russia.

“Just over a month has passed since the launch of the regional investment portal — and we can already see an impressive number of published projects and investment applications,” said Alexander Stuglev, chairman of the management board and director of Roscongress Foundation.

“The combined base of promising investment projects is a tool that the market lacked. Both entrepreneurs and investors need it. For the former, it is a resource with a clear set of tools and ever-expanding functionality that allows not only to attract the attention of major investors, but also to involve other tools of the ecosystem of the Roscongress Foundation in the project implementation. For investors, this is an opportunity to compare and select projects by a variety of indicators, get advice from the fund’s partners and choose the right and profitable direction for investment,”