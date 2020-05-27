Missile attack on Yemen army base in Marib kills seven

You are here

The assault took place after the expiry of a one-month cease-fire announced on April 24 by the Saudi-led coalition. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Yemen has been divided between the Saudi-backed government in the south and the Houthi movement based in the north
  • The United Nations has been trying to hold virtual talks between the warring parties to forge a permanent cease-fire
Reuters

ADEN: Houthi fighters in Yemen fired missiles at a military base of the Saudi-backed government in Marib province, northeast of the capital Sanaa, on Tuesday, killing seven people including relatives of the chief of staff, three military sources said.
The assault took place after the expiry of a one-month cease-fire announced on April 24 by the Saudi-led coalition that is battling the Iran-aligned movement and which was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no immediate claim from the Houthis, who despite the truce have continued their advance on Marib city, leading the coalition to launch air strikes in response.
The sources said Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz survived Tuesday’s attack. One of his sons and a nephew, both officers, were killed along with five others, the sources said. Another of his sons confirmed this on Twitter.
The United Nations has been trying to hold virtual talks between the warring parties to forge a permanent cease-fire, agree a coordinated coronavirus response and restart peace talks stalled since late 2018.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday that the novel coronavirus is spreading throughout the country, which has limited testing capabilities and whose malnourished population has among the world’s lowest immunity levels to disease.
Yemen has been divided between the Saudi-backed government in the south and the Houthi movement based in the north since the group ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene a few months later.
The government has reported 249 infections with 48 deaths from the virus while the Houthis, who hold most large population centers, announced four cases with one death, all in Sanaa.
OCHA has said actual numbers are much higher and that Yemen’s war-ravaged health system has in effect collapsed.

Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday

Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road deserted during the coronavirus curfew imposed by authorities. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday

  • Emirate is ‘heading in the right direction’ as it gradually reopens following success in handling pandemic
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Half of Dubai’s government employees can return to their offices on Sunday, and the rest will be able to go back on June 14, the emirate’s government announced Wednesday.

The return to work will, however, be made with “intensified precautionary measures,” to protect workers, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said. 

“Our investments in the future paid off sooner than expected,” he also said on Twitter. “It is reassuring to know we’re heading in the right direction.”

Many businesses across retail, entertainment, sports and fitness industries have already been allowed to reopen. On Monday, Dubai announced it would be easing restrictions on movement, allowing people to move freely between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Wednesday. 

Sheikh Hamdan also hailed the Dubai government’s handling of the crisis, saying no “vital services were affected despite the precautionary measures and movement restrictions imposed.”

The UAE reported 31,086 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday; with more than half of those infected having recovered. The country’s death toll currently stands at 253.

