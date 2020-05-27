You are here

Israeli jets violate Lebanon's airspace 

A US F-16 fighter jet takes part in the "Blue Flag" multinational air defence exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat, on November 11, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

  Various Israeli military aircrafts were reported over areas in Lebanon
Israeli fighter planes have violated Lebanese airspace carrying out a number of flights in the past week over different parts of the country, state news agency NNA reported, citing the Lebanese army. 
Various Israeli military aircrafts were reported over the town of Kafr Shuba on Tuesday, and then flying over the western Bekaa regions and the south.
On the same day two Israeli warplanes violated Lebanese airspace over Alma al-Shab, flew over all Lebanese regions, and then left at 11.25 a.m..
Again at 10:35 a.m. two similar warplanes entered Lebanese airspace over the town of Kafr Shuba, and again flew over other parts of Lebanon.
There were similar incidents reported through the week, with intrusions by Israeli warplanes over Lebanon over Kafr Kila on May 25 and their sightings reported over the town of Rmeish.
There were further incursions reported the same evening when an Israeli plane entered the country’s airspace over the sea west of the town of Naqura, and flew over the Chouf area, Mount Lebanon, Beirut and its suburbs, Baabda and Aley. 
And in the early hours of May 26 a similar plane violated Lebanese airspace over the town of Yaroun, before flying over the southern regions.

Topics: Israel Lebanon

Topics: Coronaviirus Yemen

