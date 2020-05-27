You are here

  • Home
  • Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia

Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia

Short Url

https://arab.news/v7ugf

Updated 23 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia

  • Trials are being led locally as an essential means to verify the safety and effectiveness of a new drug
  • Eli Lilly has a major role to play during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
Updated 23 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

RIYADH: Clinical trials in Saudi Arabia could speed up the adoption of new drugs locally, a pharmaceutical executive has told Arab News.

“Clinical trials have two very big benefits for the Kingdom. Firstly, they provide data in the long run with respect to safety and efficacy, catered specifically to the Saudi population. Secondly, they impact local investment and build healthcare capabilities,” Managing Director of Eli Lilly Dimitri Livadas said..

Lividas further explained that the clinical trial phase of any new treatment is crucial as it represents the stage between the adoption or rejection of a drug. Working with the Ministry of Health and with a presence in the Kingdom for 42 years, the pharmaceutical company began research trials in the country in 2016, consisting of five pre-marketing activities and three monitoring studies for post-marketing.

Lividas added that the trials are being led locally as an essential means to verify the safety and effectiveness of a new drug before it is put to the market and introduced to patients. The majority of these are focused on diabetes, oncology, immunology, and osteoporosis.

“We genuinely believe that our future is here in Saudi Arabia. We continue to make great progress in having a commercial organization in the Kingdom that is fully staffed by Saudi nationals,” said Lividas.

As a biopharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly has a major role to play during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It recently announced partnership with AbCellera to develop a treatment for the virus and aims to enter into clinical trials this year.

“I salute the Saudi authorities for their strong measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. I think it is an example to the world on how to do this. I would like to also express my gratitude toward all healthcare professionals who are currently on the frontlines, risking their own health to help others," Lividas said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more deaths from COVID-19 
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah tests over 100,000 laborers for coronavirus, inspects living conditions

MBRSC & Nat Geo air film on UAE astronauts

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

MBRSC & Nat Geo air film on UAE astronauts

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

National Geographic, in partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), has aired a new film documenting the UAE’s extraordinary journey into space. The 22-minute eye-gripping documentary, the second in a four-part film series, premiered on May 25 on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi.

Capturing the journey of UAE Astronauts Hazzaa Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi, the documentary highlights their dreams and aspirations, which inspired them to follow their ambitions to become astronauts. The film also highlights the hundreds of hours of mental and physical training that enabled them to successfully complete the UAE’s historic mission to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Celebrating the first Emirati astronaut mission, the National Geographic film depicts Al-Mansoori’s experience of arriving at the ISS and sheds light on his emotional journey back to Earth.

Showcasing how the dreams of a young boy growing up in a small desert town in Liwa turned to reality, the documentary narrates the personal story of Al-Mansoori, who achieved his long-cherished goal of space travel, with sheer grit and determination.

“I have grown up with this dream of reaching the stars and I believe that everyone should look outside at night and dream about space. 

HIGHLIGHT

The documentary charts the journey of UAE Astronauts Hazzaa Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi as they prepare for their iconic mission, fine-tuning their bodies mentally and physically and learning to adapt to microgravity in space.

“The night before the launch, I was really busy and could not sleep as I was really excited that I was going to space. Reaching the ISS was the proudest moment of my life and I am extremely proud that I accomplished the mission,” said Al-Mansoori.

Moreover, the film gives unique insights into how the UAE astronaut Al-Neyadi’s experience and special expertise in dealing with cutting-edge technology at the UAE military prepared him toward solving some of the most challenging and complex problems related to space.

“Space is really tough on humans and so I had to undergo a lot of physical training exercises, strengthening my muscles and being well equipped to handle everything as a backup flight crew. The specialized training really helped me in adapting myself to all kinds of environments expected in space,” said Al-Neyadi.

In a riveting and compelling style, the documentary charts the journey of Al-Mansoori and Al-Neyadi as they prepare for their iconic mission, fine-tuning their bodies mentally and physically and learning to adapt to microgravity in space. The film also depicts how the Emirati astronauts trained for emergencies that could potentially endanger their lives and the safety of their mission in space.

Latest updates

Clinical trials to accelerate adoption of new drug treatments in Saudi Arabia
UK PM Johnson’s support plunges over Cummings scandal
Dubai government employees to start returning to work on Sunday
Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged
Don’t abandon us, we don’t transmit coronavirus, say Cairo’s dogs and cats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.