Saudi Arabia’s new cases slow down two weeks after reaching peak of 2,840

A worker takes the temperature of a passenger at a train station in the Kingdom on May 31, 2020. (SPA)
Rawan Radwan

  • A total of 503 people have died from COVID-19 in the Kingdom so far
  • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the kingdom has reached 85,261
JEDDAH: For six consecutive days, new recorded cases in Saudi Arabia have been decreasing after a series of strict measures were put in place that lasted more than six weeks.  

Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry announced 1,877 new cases on Sunday, meaning that 85,261 people have now contracted the disease. There are currently 22,316 active cases, 453 of whom are in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, 3,559 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the highest count since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,442.

The Kingdom’s recovery rate is at its highest at 73 percent and it maintains a low fatality rate at .059 percent.

Saudis made up 43 percent of Sunday’s recorded cases while 57 percent were expatriates; 12 percent of cases were children while 83 percent were adults and 5 percent were adults above the age of 65.

The city of Jeddah recorded the highest number today with 586 cases, with Riyadh at 504 while Makkah recorded 159 cases.

Twenty- three fatalities were recorded in Makkah, Riyadh and Madinah; most had prior chronic conditions.

Meanwhile, 16,200 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted, raising the total number of tests conducted in the Kingdom so far to 822,769.

Across the Kingdom, mosques have reopened two months after the pandemic forced them to shut due to fears of the virus spreading. Strict measures are in place and worshipers are told to follow guidelines of keeping a distance of two meters between rows, wearing masks to enter a mosque, and Friday sermons and prayers not lasting more than 15 minutes.

Businesses are gradually returning in many government and private establishments under strict new precautionary guidelines enforced by the authorities.

Public-sector employees have gradually returned to workplaces in all government agencies and offices at 50 percent capacity starting May 31, 75 percent capacity as of June 7 and 100 percent capacity as of June 14.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Saudi airports welcome back passengers after two-month hiatus

  • Social distancing and face masks required in aircraft
  • Two local flights to be added daily to restore capacity 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is welcoming the return of aircraft and passengers amid strict precautionary measures to counter the spread of coronavirus.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Sunday opened 11 of the Kingdom’s 28 airports in a step toward restoring normality to everyday activities.
All flights and means of travel between Saudi cities ground to a halt on March 21.
“The progressive and gradual reopening aims at controlling the crowd inside airports because we want to achieve the highest health efficiency,” GACA spokesman Ibrahim bin Abdullah Alrwosa told Arab News.
He said that two local flights would be added daily until all routes returned to their normal capacity, during which time GACA would increase the capacity of aircrafts as decided by relevant committees. 
GACA has issued a travel guide for passengers, detailing what steps have been taken by authorities to ensure public health and safety and what obligations are on passengers. 
A decision about the return of international flights was up to authorities, he said. 


“I call on all travelers, both Saudis and residents, to read this guide and to look at the information and details in it because the travel decision depends on it,” the spokesman added.
Passengers found to violate any of the terms and conditions will not be allowed to complete the check-in process as per the new travel procedures.
The new terms include the use of e-tickets and passengers will not be allowed to enter airport premises without one. Purchasing tickets inside airport grounds is currently not an option because booking services for airline sales are currently closed.
Wearing a face mask is a prerequisite for airport access and any individual who fails to wear a face mask will be denied entry to the airport.
Passengers under the age of 15 will not be allowed to travel unaccompanied.
The Ministry of Health has set up temperature checkpoints inside the airport and passengers recording a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher will be denied entry in order to ensure their safety and the safety of other passengers.
Social distancing inside the airport has been adopted at entrances, exits, at seating areas and bridges leading to airplanes.
There will be social distancing on the aircraft, with an empty seat between each passenger, according to recommendations from the Ministry of Health, which stipulated that there must be social distancing.
“We want to make airports a safe environment to achieve a safe flight. There is another important issue, which is a well-known social tradition. There are many people at the airport who come to say goodbye to their loved ones or receive them. We will not allow the presence of people who do not have tickets in the airports, in order to ensure the safety of passengers,” said the GACA spokesman.
He said that passenger cooperation and compliance played a key role in the successful restart of flights.
“We rely on citizens and passengers, locals and residents alike, to help us implement preventive measures and to comply with the health rules recommended by the Ministry of Health.”

Topics: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi airports

