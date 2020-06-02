You are here

Thousands in Paris protest death of black man in police custody

Protesters holding placards attend a banned demonstration in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year old black Frenchman, who died in a 2016 police operation, Paris, France, June 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Thousands in Paris protest death of black man in police custody

  • Paris police chief Didier Lallement had refused permission for the rally to go ahead outside a Paris court for protesters calling for justice for Adama Traore
  • Many of the protesters on Tuesday drew inspiration from the protest movement in the United States over the police killing last week of George Floyd
PARIS: Thousands of people on Tuesday defied a ban to protest in Paris over the death of a young black man in French police custody in 2016, using slogans that echoed the protest movement raging in the US.
Paris police chief Didier Lallement had refused permission for the rally to go ahead outside a Paris court for protesters calling for justice for Adama Traore, whose death has long been a subject of controversy in France.
Many of the protesters on Tuesday drew inspiration from the protest movement in the United States over the police killing last week of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, brandishing viral slogans in English such as “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”
“Today we are not just talking about the fight of the Traore family. It is the fight for everyone. When we fight for George Floyd, we fight for Adama Traore,” elder sister Assa Traore told the protest.
“What is happening in the United States is an echo of what is happening in France,” she added.
The Traore case has long been a rallying cause against police brutality in France, which young, black men say is often targeted at them.
Following a dispute over an identity check, Traore, 24, was apprehended in a house where he hid after leading police on a 15-minute chase in 2016.
He lost consciousness in their vehicle and died at a nearby police station. He was still handcuffed when paramedics arrived.
One of the three arresting officers told investigators that Traore had been pinned down with their combined bodyweight after his arrest.
Last Friday, French medical experts exonerated the three police officers, dismissing a medical report commissioned by the young man’s family that said he had died of asphyxiation.
It was the third official report to clear the officers.
Adding to the controversy, a new probe commissioned by the Traore family said Tuesday that his death was caused by the arrest technique used by the officers, a source said.
Lallement, meanwhile, wrote a letter to police officers defending their conduct, sympathizing with the “pain” officers must feel “faced with accusations of violence and racism, repeated endlessly by social networks and certain activist groups.”
The Paris police force “is not violent, nor racist: it acts within the framework of the right to liberty for all,” he insisted in an email to the city’s 27,500 law enforcers.
Star French actress Camelia Jordana, who is of Algerian origin, was rebuked last month by the French interior minister for saying people “get massacred” by the police in the Paris suburbs due to the color of their skin.
Several French officers have also been investigated for brutality against members of the public at long-running “yellow vest” anti-government rallies, and more recent anti-pension reform strikes.
Scores of protesters were maimed by rubber bullets or stun grenades, some losing an eye or a hand.
On January 3 this year, a 42-year-old man suffocated to death after being pinned face down to the ground during an arrest in Paris.
Last week, a 14-year-old was badly injured in one eye during a police operation in Bondy, one of Paris’s northern suburbs, sparking protests.
Lallement insisted Tuesday that any officer found to have acted wrongly would be appropriately punished.
“But I will not accept that individual actions throw into question the republican bulwark that we are against delinquency and those who dream of chaos and anarchy,” he wrote.

Topics: Paris Adama Traore George Floyd yellow vest protests

Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive

Updated 35 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive

  • They will be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks
Updated 35 min 51 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greece on Tuesday said it was suspending flights to and from Qatar until June 15 after multiple coronavirus cases on a flight from Doha to Athens.
The Greek civil protection authority said 12 out of 91 people on a Qatar Airways flight that arrived on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Following these epidemiological facts, flights from and to Qatar are suspended until June 15,” the agency said in a statement.
Among those that tested positive on Monday’s flight were nine Pakistani nationals legally resident in Greece, two Greeks from Australia and a member of a Greek-Japanese family, the statement added.
They will be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks, it said.
The official tourist season in Greece starts on June 15, when hotels operating during the season reopen and some regular flights from abroad resume.
But planes will only be flying into Athens and Thessaloniki in the north — and only from those parts of Europe and the world that escaped the worst of the pandemic.
Other Greek airports are due to open on July 1.
Tourism is a crucial part of the Greek economy, accounting for 20 percent of the country’s economic output, and the lockdown imposed in March hit the country hard.
The country of 11 million has registered fewer than 180 deaths from COVID-19, and the government has pledged to protect this close-to-clean bill of health with additional resources sent to popular destinations such as islands.
The Greek health ministry earlier Tuesday said it had begun voluntary antibody tests on staff in hospitals, health centers and other related facilities.
Athens in May said it had acquired 200,000 COVID-19 antibody tests from US medical giant Abbott.

Topics: Qatar Qatar Airways Greece Coronavirus

