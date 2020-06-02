You are here

New STC digital services to assist health care providers

Riyadh Saeed Muawad
STC has launched four digital initiatives to assist the Kingdom’s health care providers in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The initiatives aim to effectively contribute toward facilitating the work of medical staff in hospitals and health facilities and ensuring the continuity of work remotely. These efforts come in line with the precautionary measures taken to reduce the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.

Riyadh Saeed Muawad, senior VP of Enterprise Business Unit at STC, said the digital initiatives launched by STC include the “Virtual Clinic” service, which enables communication between patients and doctors, and the EMI service for managing, storing, and displaying medical images easily and remotely. The other two initiatives are “Tari” and “Fawran.” The first allows doctors and medical health care staff to activate notifications in a manner the surpasses any other traditional system, and the second allows customers who are in businesses that deal with field, security, or emergency operations to communicate safely through the PTT (push-to-talk) method.

“These initiatives are part of the company’s efforts as a digital enabler and are in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to digitize the infrastructure of the health care sector and provide suitable services to facilitate and automate the work of our health care heroes so that we may overcome all challenges brought about by this crisis,” Muawad added.

The “Virtual Clinic” service, which is provided through STC’s cloud computing solutions, offers a medical bag to measure the patient’s vital signs at their place of residence. Through this service, doctors would be able to view and interpret a patient’s results and provide medical advice to the patient seamlessly and accurately through a video call.

The EMI service organizes the collection and retrieval of medical images either across departments of the same health care facility or between several health care facilities in an integrated manner and with the right information systems. This leads to improving the patient’s experience and reducing the time needed by medical staff to issue medical imaging reports in a way that helps them make medical decisions effectively and flexibly. 

The service is available in several geographical locations using cloud computing to provide data transfer and security to all beneficiaries.

The “Tari” service improves sending notifications and enhances reliability. The service operates through a range of notification channels that can be customized, such as an app, SMS messages, emails, machine communications, and Tera SDS. All of these channels save time, increase effectiveness, and assist medical facilities accelerate the time needed to provide health care for emergency cases.

ICD, Finterra collaborate for sustainable business growth

Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

ICD, Finterra collaborate for sustainable business growth

Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Ayman Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB Group), and Satesh Khemlani, managing director of Finterra PTE Ltd., signed a memorandum of understanding on May 30 to leverage each other’s strengths to achieve sustainable business growth, including crowd funding for sustainable development.

The MoU came as a result of an ongoing discussion about strategic collaboration between ICD and Finterra, in areas where both organizations have common beneficiaries and share similar social impact development goals.

During the current global pandemic, it is clear that digital channels and online working are increasingly important for financial services and financial inclusion. ICD’s collaboration with Finterra is based on the its highly powered blockchain solutions for Islamic social finance, namely, SadaqahChain, WAQFChain and ZakatChain. The MoU was digitally signed during a virtual signing ceremony attended by the senior management members of all parties in Saudi Arabia and Singapore, respectively.

Sejiny, the CEO of ICD, said: “ICD is focusing on five strategic pillars, which include: Focusing our core business on financial institutions; implementing new innovative products and channels; growing the business in a financially sustainable way; serving member countries based on their development needs; and deepening our collaboration within IsDB Group and other IFIs and partners.

“Accordingly, the collaboration with Finterra, being technologically sound and operationally innovative, would allow ICD to reach out to communities and beneficiaries in emerging markets that others fail to reach. With the help of advanced technology and constant innovation, we aim at breaking barriers and enabling financial services to become more accessible to each Muslim that needs our help or support.”

