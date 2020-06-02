New STC digital services to assist health care providers

STC has launched four digital initiatives to assist the Kingdom’s health care providers in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The initiatives aim to effectively contribute toward facilitating the work of medical staff in hospitals and health facilities and ensuring the continuity of work remotely. These efforts come in line with the precautionary measures taken to reduce the spread of the virus in the Kingdom.

Riyadh Saeed Muawad, senior VP of Enterprise Business Unit at STC, said the digital initiatives launched by STC include the “Virtual Clinic” service, which enables communication between patients and doctors, and the EMI service for managing, storing, and displaying medical images easily and remotely. The other two initiatives are “Tari” and “Fawran.” The first allows doctors and medical health care staff to activate notifications in a manner the surpasses any other traditional system, and the second allows customers who are in businesses that deal with field, security, or emergency operations to communicate safely through the PTT (push-to-talk) method.

“These initiatives are part of the company’s efforts as a digital enabler and are in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to digitize the infrastructure of the health care sector and provide suitable services to facilitate and automate the work of our health care heroes so that we may overcome all challenges brought about by this crisis,” Muawad added.

The “Virtual Clinic” service, which is provided through STC’s cloud computing solutions, offers a medical bag to measure the patient’s vital signs at their place of residence. Through this service, doctors would be able to view and interpret a patient’s results and provide medical advice to the patient seamlessly and accurately through a video call.

The EMI service organizes the collection and retrieval of medical images either across departments of the same health care facility or between several health care facilities in an integrated manner and with the right information systems. This leads to improving the patient’s experience and reducing the time needed by medical staff to issue medical imaging reports in a way that helps them make medical decisions effectively and flexibly.

The service is available in several geographical locations using cloud computing to provide data transfer and security to all beneficiaries.

The “Tari” service improves sending notifications and enhances reliability. The service operates through a range of notification channels that can be customized, such as an app, SMS messages, emails, machine communications, and Tera SDS. All of these channels save time, increase effectiveness, and assist medical facilities accelerate the time needed to provide health care for emergency cases.