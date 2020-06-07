You are here

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 as virus claims another 36 lives

Saudi Arabia announced 36 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 as the number of cases in the Kingdom exceeded 100,000 on Sunday. (SPA)
Ruba Obaid

  • The health ministry said that 1,026 more people have recovered from the virus
  • A total of 101,914 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Kingdom so far
JEDDAH: Saudi health chiefs opened a temporary hospital in Jeddah and 31 new 24/7 walk-in clinics across the Kingdom on Sunday as the number of coronavirus cases passed 100,000.
The hospital, at the Jeddah international Exhibition and Convention Center north of the city, will treat patients with mild symptoms. It has opened with 20 beds, and will have 500 when fully operational.
The clinics, open to anyone suffering COVID-19 symptoms, are in Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Al-Qassim, and Al-Ahsa. They operate round the clock and there is no need for an appointment.
The Kingdom reported 3,045 new virus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 101,914. The death toll rose by 36, the highest daily fatality count since the outbreak began, and is now 721. Worldwide the virus has infected just over 7 million people and killed more than 400,000.
In Iran, the health ministry claimed a surge in new coronavirus infections was due to increased testing rather than the outbreak worsening.
Authorities reported 2,364 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 171,789. The death toll rose by 72 to 8,281.
“The main reason for rising numbers is that we started identifying infected people with no or light symptoms,”said Mohammad-Mehdi Gouya, the health ministry’s head epidemiologist.
Iran has the most serious coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, after initially being slow to react to the threat. Clerics encouraged pilgrims to continue visiting shrines at Qom and Mashhad, and they spread the infection to other countries, mainly Iraq and Lebanon.
There is still skepticism both inside and outside Iran about the official infection figures, and most experts believe the real toll is much higher.
Elsewhere, fears of a second wave of COVID-19 have given way to economic worries, encouraging many countries to reopen borders and businesses and slowly return to normal life.
Pope Francis, addressing Catholics in Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began, said the worst was over in Italy and expressed sympathy for those in hard-hit Latin American countries.
“Your presence in the square is a sign that in Italy the acute phase of the epidemic is over,” Francis said as the Vatican confirmed there were no more cases of COVID-19 within its population.
“Unfortunately in other countries — I am thinking of some of them — the virus continues to claim many victims.”

Life is like a waiting room for many Saudi students abroad

  • Students are balancing the anxiety caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the cities that they live in with completing school requirements
ONTARIO: The coronavirus has placed students everywhere under pressure to navigate the outbreak, including Saudi scholars facing uncertain times while thousands of miles from home.
Universities have digitalized lectures, exams and graduations, encouraging students to use Zoom meetings, Microsoft Teams and other platforms to collaborate on group projects and study together.
Alhanouf Fahad, a Saudi law student in Oregon, the US, said that attending online classes had advantages and disadvantages. “Online courses under quarantine saved me time in using transportation. It is more convenient and offers flexibility to choose the suitable time for me to take a test,” she said. “Other than certain due dates, I make my own schedule for completing the requirements of the course.”
Perhaps the greatest foe of online courses was procrastination and not being able to visit the university library. Another drawback, she said, was that “my grades have been affected since the outbreak, because of little or no interaction between students and lecturers. I also need to have time management and self-discipline skills to stay on top of my coursework.”
Though schools might continue their virtual classes online, it seems that the days are often not adequately filled to keep students occupied. Many simply have too much free time, and as social distancing measures are adhered to it is difficult for them not to treat their time as like being in a waiting room.
Illustrating the typical daily routine of students studying abroad, Alhanouf said: “My days have blurred into Google Classroom assignments, hobbies such as learning to draw and knit, aimless binge-watching on Netflix, and FaceTiming my family to pass the time.”
Laila Fahad, Alhanouf’s sister, was visiting her on Jan. 1 when the coronavirus outbreak began and she was supposed to go back to Saudi Arabia by the end of March, but “she is stuck with us now,” Alhanouf said.
Students are balancing the anxiety caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the cities that they live in with completing school requirements.

FASTFACT

As of late 2019, the Saudi Ministry of Education said that there were more than 90,000 students studying abroad. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has completed a number of repatriation flights, returning Saudi citizens — students included — who wish to return to the Kingdom.

Aseel Al-Harbi, a Saudi medical student completing a master’s degree at Leeds University in the UK, said that the university quickly took strong measures, such as suspending classes, closing libraries and offering an efficient system of online lectures.
“I used to spend most of my time on campus between classes and the library; being at home is a real motivation-killer. However, I also know that this whole situation is new to everyone, and we’re all in this together,” she said.
Al-Harbi said: “My colleagues have celebrated their unique graduation ceremony via Snapshat and Skype due to social distancing.” But as she looks forward to her graduation she is wondering if she will be able to walk up to the podium to receive her degree after years of hard work.
Al-Harbi is juggling a number of courses. Her once overscheduled life has ground to a halt and, while jarring, she thinks the break might be a good thing to protect her as coronavirus cases continue to be reported and the authorities are recommending that everyone stay safe.
“Every aspect of my daily routine has changed. Even though it hasn’t been easy, we should be strong, stay positive and follow quarantine rules,” she said.
As of late 2019, the Saudi Ministry of Education said that there were more than 90,000 students studying abroad. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has completed a number of repatriation flights, returning Saudi citizens — students included — who wish to return to the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights to and from the Kingdom on March 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

