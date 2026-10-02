JEDDAH: Effat University has become the first university in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region to receive institutional accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education.

The accreditation also makes Effat the fifth university in the Middle East to receive recognition from NECHE, a US-based nonprofit institutional accreditor recognized by the US Department of Education.

It follows an evaluation of the university against standards covering areas including governance, academic programs, student learning and success, faculty, institutional resources, effectiveness and continuous improvement.

“Earning NECHE accreditation is the culmination of years of dedicated work and a sustained commitment to quality and excellence across our academic and institutional practices,” said Dr. Haifa Reda Jamalallail, president of Effat University.

“We are proud of this achievement, which reflects the collective efforts of the entire Effat University community. This accreditation also marks a new step forward, inspiring us to continue advancing, innovating, and providing an educational experience that creates lasting impact for our students and community,” she added.

Jamalallail also thanked members of the university’s Board of Trustees and Saudi officials for their support and guidance.

NECHE traces its roots to the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, established in 1885. It became an independent accrediting commission in 2018 and accredits higher education institutions in the US and other countries that meet its standards.