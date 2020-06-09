You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong residents rush for offshore accounts

Hong Kong residents rush for offshore accounts

An employee walks past an HSBC logo outside the bank’s headquarters in Hong Kong. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5t5m

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong residents rush for offshore accounts

  • Citizens worried about their currency’s future; banks say no noticeable capital outflows yet
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Banks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and Citigroup have seen a spike in enquiries from Hong Kong residents about opening offshore accounts amid concerns stemming from China’s decision to impose a national security law on the city, sources said.

HSBC and Standard Chartered have each seen a 25-30 percent jump in enquiries, they said. All five have direct knowledge about the rise in interest but did not want to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The queries add to concerns about capital flight from the Asian financial hub, which has been roiled by pro-democracy protests in the past year, and underline worries about the liquidity of assets as the new law inflames Sino-US tensions.

President Donald Trump has said he will strip Hong Kong of its special status under US law if China moves ahead with the law that aims to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference.

“What I’m worried about the most is I might not be able to freely exchange Hong Kong dollar anymore if the US decided to sanction Hong Kong,” said 39-year-old May Chan, who recently asked HSBC about opening an offshore account.

The city’s de facto central bank has sought to allay concerns, saying it has all the means necessary to defend the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the greenback.

None of the leading global retail banks with operations in the Chinese-ruled city have seen large outflow of deposits in the last two weeks, said two of the sources, noting it can take at least a month to open an offshore account.

But the rise in enquiries has been strong enough to slow banks’ response times, the sources said, adding places including Singapore, Britain, Sydney and Taiwan, are popular destinations.

Chan was told by HSBC she would have to wait a month just to get information about opening an offshore account.

She has already changed 70 percent of her savings into foreign currencies including the US dollar and British pound.

“If things get messy here I might not even be able to transfer my money out in the worst-case scenario, so it’s good to diversify risks.”

While authorities insist the legislation will target only a small number of “troublemakers,” critics say it could erode the high degree of autonomy of the former British colony.

Many Hong Kong residents are renewing their British National Overseas passport, after the proposed new law prompted Britain to offer a potential refuge to the almost 3 million eligible for it.

“Now is the second wave of opening offshore accounts; the first wave was after June last year during the protests,” said one of the sources, referring to the sometimes violent unrest against a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland.

HSBC declined to comment on offshore account enquiries, but a spokeswoman said the bank “had not seen any signs of significant outflows.”

A Standard Chartered spokeswoman said there had been enquiries about offshore accounts, but it had “not seen any noticeable capital outflows.”

A Citigroup spokesman said the bank had seen a pick up in local account openings as Hong Kong lifted coronavirus-related curbs, but it had not seen capital outflows or a rise in offshore account openings. 

New Zealand says virus ‘eliminated,’ vows to lift curbs

Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

New Zealand says virus ‘eliminated,’ vows to lift curbs

  • Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making the South Pacific nation one of the first countries to do so.

The government will drop social distancing restrictions as it moves to a Level 1 national alert from Level 2, Ardern told a news conference.

Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world.

“While we’re in a safer, stronger position there’s still no easy path back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild,” Ardern said.

“While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple ‘Thank you, New Zealand.’”

The South Pacific nation of about 5 million people is emerging from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India and the US grapple with the spreading virus.

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort,” Ardern added.

There were no active cases for the first time since the virus arrived in New Zealand in late February, the Health Ministry said. New Zealand has reported 1,154 infections and 22 deaths from the disease.

“Having no active cases for the first time since Feb. 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey, but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential,” Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said in the statement.

New Zealand has vowed to eliminate, not just contain, the virus, but the ministry has been cautious about declaring victory.

It said elimination did not mean eradicating the virus permanently, but stopping “chains of transmission” for a period after the last infected person left isolation.

It also required New Zealand to “effectively prevent or contain any future imported cases from overseas,” it added in an emailed statement.

Topics: New Zealand Coronaviirus

Related

World
New Zealand clears its last COVID-19 case
World
New Zealand to ease tough virus lockdown measures next week

Latest updates

India reopens markets, malls, worship places
New Zealand says virus ‘eliminated,’ vows to lift curbs
How the UAE earned their day among the world’s best at Italia 90
Unfamiliar homes offer Barca and Madrid fresh challenge
What We Are Reading Today: Global Development

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.