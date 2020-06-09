You are here

Atkins announces new Mideast business structure

Cris Dedigama, CEO of Atkins, Middle East & Africa
Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has announced a new market-focused structure for its Atkins, Faithful+Gould and Atkins Acuity brands in the Middle East and Africa.

The new business structure, which will take effect from July 1, will be based around two core markets of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with services and propositions aligned to country priorities and respective client projects.

Cris Dedigama, CEO of Atkins, Middle East and Africa, said: “The Middle East and Africa region continues to offer great opportunities for our business and this new structure will enable us to be laser-focused in our services and delivery to very localized and dynamic market and client needs. Our new business structure will help us achieve focused future growth, through a robust local presence in key markets. This market-facing structure is underpinned by over 50 years’ regional track record, strong client relationships, a powerful global network and innovative, technology-enabled delivery capabilities.”

Johan Hesselsøe and Ian Redmayne will lead these markets as managing director, UAE and managing director, Saudi Arabia respectively. Together with a leadership team dedicated to supporting existing and prospective clients in each market,Hesselsøe and Redmayne will manage the company’s business growth strategy tailored to each country’s local requirements.

The Dubai chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced its official participation in TiE Women, a global initiative dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs across the globe. Through the TiE Women initiative, TiE Dubai aims to provide budding women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region with a platform to collaborate and showcase their business potential.

Under the initiative, a series of chapter-level startup support programs for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating into a regional Women 2020 Pitch competition. Female entrepreneurs with businesses that have an interesting business idea and match entry criteria will be eligible for the title.

Ziad Matar, president of the Dubai chapter of TiE, said: “We are delighted to be part of the TiE Women 2020 Pitch competition, an insightful platform that unites our global network and supports startups led by female entrepreneurs. According to research reports, just one in seven investments in the Arab world go into female founded businesses; we all recognize the challenges women face when accessing funding and financial support. By bringing together a global network of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and a prize money pool of $100,000, we will provide a unique launch pad for the winners. We look forward to seeing healthy competition and rewarding exceptional women leaders.”

“There is so much untapped potential in the Arab world and by empowering women to go into business and rewarding aspiring female leaders, we will ensure global economic gains and a competitive knowledge economy in line with UAE’s Vision 2021,” added Matar.

