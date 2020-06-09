Atkins announces new Mideast business structure

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has announced a new market-focused structure for its Atkins, Faithful+Gould and Atkins Acuity brands in the Middle East and Africa.

The new business structure, which will take effect from July 1, will be based around two core markets of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with services and propositions aligned to country priorities and respective client projects.

Cris Dedigama, CEO of Atkins, Middle East and Africa, said: “The Middle East and Africa region continues to offer great opportunities for our business and this new structure will enable us to be laser-focused in our services and delivery to very localized and dynamic market and client needs. Our new business structure will help us achieve focused future growth, through a robust local presence in key markets. This market-facing structure is underpinned by over 50 years’ regional track record, strong client relationships, a powerful global network and innovative, technology-enabled delivery capabilities.”

Johan Hesselsøe and Ian Redmayne will lead these markets as managing director, UAE and managing director, Saudi Arabia respectively. Together with a leadership team dedicated to supporting existing and prospective clients in each market,Hesselsøe and Redmayne will manage the company’s business growth strategy tailored to each country’s local requirements.