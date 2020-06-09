Saudia partners with Dettol to elevate onboard sanitization

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier in the Kingdom, has announced a partnership with Dettol Arabia, to help its guests as well as cabin crew access hygiene products throughout flights.

Kicking off the partnership, Dettol will provide a steady supply of hygiene products such as wipes to all onboard. These products are facing a growing demand from consumers taking hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Saudia operates domestic and international flights to more than 95 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The partnership will initially kick off with ensuring all customers onboard have access to Dettol disinfectant wipes before expanding to the other areas including aircraft hygiene.

Dettol will also provide critical information about COVID-19 to passengers. The company recently created a myth-busting website to help update consumers on risks and best practices to avoid the virus from spreading. Together, Saudia and Dettol will be communicating a number of awareness messages accessible to all onboard, advising consumers on how to stay safe whilst traveling.

“We are delighted to be working with Dettol at such a crucial time, raising awareness of hygiene whilst creating a safe environment for all onboard,” said Vice President Corporate Communications at Saudi Arabian Airlines Fahad Bahdailah.

He added: “The safety of our guests and cabin crew is at the heart of the company and through this partnership we look forward to rolling out an added layer of hygiene to our customers, ensuring their flight experience with us is of the highest quality and safety standards.”

Shahzeb Mahmood, regional director for the Middle East, RB Health, said: “Dettol is extremely proud to be the official hygiene partner of Saudia. The partnership comes at an unprecedented time and will guarantee customers and cabin crew have access to the highest quality of hygiene and health products whilst traveling.

“Both Dettol and Saudia share common values keeping consumers at the heart of our business, especially during these uncertain times. We look forward to rolling out various initiatives throughout this partnership to ensure Saudia guests and staff remain safe, hygienic and aware on how best to keep safe during their travels.”