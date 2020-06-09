You are here

  • Home
  • GE power grids support Mideast as summer arrives

GE power grids support Mideast as summer arrives

GE technology supports the generation of nearly two-thirds of total electricity in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, maintaining power for homes and key sectors of the economy in the region.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2375a

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

GE power grids support Mideast as summer arrives

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

GE is supporting the next phase of the fight against COVID-19 in the Middle East by ensuring power grids are ready, as some countries announce plans to reopen major sectors of the economy just as summer arrives. Grid stability is critical for the seamless operations of infrastructure — the flow of power and water to hospitals, homes, offices and other public places.

Hundreds of GE technical professionals are working around the clock to maintain the reliability and efficiency of the region’s power grids to meet peak demand brought on by soaring temperatures.

Over the last several weeks, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions field engineers have made remarkable progress across dozens of construction and expansion projects across substations in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, in addition to undertaking substation upgrades and scheduled maintenance. Substations are essential in any national grid system, helping to bring the electricity generated by power plants to facilities that will be critical in contributing to recovery.

“We are working on many projects that are critical to our customers,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. “This work is important especially now, with many countries easing the lockdown as the summer arrives. Peak demand for electricity could be higher than usual this year since most people are staying at home with minimal plans to travel abroad.”

GE’s Grid Solutions continues to make use of its remote training modules to cross-train field engineers on new equipment and technologies. “We are taking different measures to continue supporting our customers across the region especially in such times. We are also training our professionals across all work sites in the region, and getting them up to speed with enhanced skill sets so we can continue to move ahead with projects despite limits on international travel,” said Mohaisen.

Further, GE is driving localized manufacturing and innovation to support the industrial sector in general, and grid stability in particular. GE’s Grid Solutions Khobar Integration Facility (KIF) in Dammam, which has evolved as a high-end Saudi-based manufacturing ecosystem helping to address gaps in the global supply chain through the pandemic, manufactures protection and control panels that customers need in order to expand and upgrade substations ahead of peak summer electricity demand.

In Iraq, GE’s Grid Solutions team has successfully energized two 132/33kv substations that will reduce bottlenecks in eastern Baghdad. The Baladiyat and Al-Ammari substations will support the transfer of energy from generating power plants such as Besmaya, the largest power plant in Iraq, into the community. This is part of GE’s commitment to supporting Iraq in building a sustainable grid.

By working to ensure the stability of the grid in these unprecedented times, GE is supporting countries, governments, and people as they move into a new phase. GE technology supports the generation of nearly two-thirds of total electricity in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, so maintaining power for homes and key sectors of the economy is part of GE’s ongoing commitment to its 80-year history in the region.

Saudia partners with Dettol to elevate onboard sanitization

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia partners with Dettol to elevate onboard sanitization

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier in the Kingdom, has announced a partnership with Dettol Arabia, to help its guests as well as cabin crew access hygiene products throughout flights.

Kicking off the partnership, Dettol will provide a steady supply of hygiene products such as wipes to all onboard. These products are facing a growing demand from consumers taking hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Saudia operates domestic and international flights to more than 95 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

The partnership will initially kick off with ensuring all customers onboard have access to Dettol disinfectant wipes before expanding to the other areas including aircraft hygiene.

Dettol will also provide critical information about COVID-19 to passengers. The company recently created a myth-busting website to help update consumers on risks and best practices to avoid the virus from spreading. Together, Saudia and Dettol will be communicating a number of awareness messages accessible to all onboard, advising consumers on how to stay safe whilst traveling.

“We are delighted to be working with Dettol at such a crucial time, raising awareness of hygiene whilst creating a safe environment for all onboard,” said Vice President Corporate Communications at Saudi Arabian Airlines Fahad Bahdailah.

He added: “The safety of our guests and cabin crew is at the heart of the company and through this partnership we look forward to rolling out an added layer of hygiene to our customers, ensuring their flight experience with us is of the highest quality and safety standards.”

Shahzeb Mahmood, regional director for the Middle East, RB Health, said: “Dettol is extremely proud to be the official hygiene partner of Saudia. The partnership comes at an unprecedented time and will guarantee customers and cabin crew have access to the highest quality of hygiene and health products whilst traveling.

“Both Dettol and Saudia share common values keeping consumers at the heart of our business, especially during these uncertain times. We look forward to rolling out various initiatives throughout this partnership to ensure Saudia guests and staff remain safe, hygienic and aware on how best to keep safe during their travels.”

Latest updates

WWE’s Charlotte Flair ‘enjoys’ WrestleMania in empty center
Spain’s most passionate derby gets league going again
Strong field battle it out at Charles Schwab Challenge
Prince Khalid bin Salman thanks UK for military support
Lebanon to reopen airport in July and send public sector employees back to work

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.