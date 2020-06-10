You are here

British Council to help 1m English learners

Users can enroll for online English lessons with British Council-approved tutors.
Arab News

British Council has announced a scheme to part-fund one-on-one English lessons for 1 million learners across the globe. One million 30-minute private introductory sessions on their MyTutor video tutoring platform are being reduced to just SR5 ($1.33) to help learners prepare for IELTS exams during the lockdown.

Globally, more than 2 billion people are learning English as a second language, and every year over 3 million of them take an IELTS exam, often as part of a visa application or to study abroad.

Saudi Arabia is one of British Council’s top IELTS territories, with more exams administered here than most countries around the world. Around 8 percent of test-takers achieve an advanced level (7+) while a further 16 percent achieve an intermediate level (6+).

With the lockdown and travel restrictions in place, learners have been unable to visit teaching and examination centers. British Council has moved quickly to support them through the launch of MyTutor, providing a way to maintain and improve their English language skills.

More than 5,000 MyTutor English lessons have already been booked, and the numbers are growing rapidly. Each session is personalized to the learner’s level and motivation, whether that is brushing up on English before an interview or preparing for an IELTS exam. All tutors are spread across the world with experience of online teaching, allowing the flexibility to study in any time zone.

Mark Robson, director of English and exams, British Council, said: “Our team has been working hard to innovate during what has been a challenging time for our learners. I’m delighted to sponsor this initiative to make quality teaching available to people all over the world. Whilst a number of our teaching centers are currently closed, I want to encourage English language learners to try our digital classroom experience.”

Joanna Pearson, director of new product development, British Council, said: “These exams are really important to our students. It was heartbreaking when we couldn’t reach them, but it’s great that we can now support their learning journey. We are delighted to help those that want to improve their English, one of the most valuable capabilities in this increasingly connected world.”

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a multilateral development financial institution, announced that it has provided $40 million in financing to Saudi Arabia’s first independent sewage treatment plant (ISTP) sponsored by the private sector — out of a total project finance facility worth $160 million. Financing for the facility was provided in collaboration with the National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (SMBC). 

The total cost of the project stands at approximately $245 million, and is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan goal for the optimal use of water resources and to encourage private sector participation in economic development initiatives

Located in Dammam, the Dammam ISTP was awarded to a consortium comprising Metito, Mowah Company CJSC, and Orascom Construction — who each own 40 percent, 40 percent and 20 percent respectively — by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) acting through the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC).

The $160 million financing facility, which has a tenor of 27 years, will be used for the overall development, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of the Dammam ISTP.

Dr. Ahmed Ali Attiga, chief executive of APICORP, said: “As a trusted financial partner to the region’s energy sector, we are pleased to play our part in supporting the first independent sewage treatment plant in Saudi Arabia. By utilizing world-class facilities and technologies, the project will upgrade the existing infrastructure and enable it to effectively recycle waste water. Partnerships between the private and public sectors in financing sustainable energy projects is key and remains a strategic focus for APICORP now more than ever. We are pleased to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through this initiative that enhances the sustainability of the Kingdom’s utilities network.”

On behalf of the consortium, Rami Ghandour, Metito managing director, said: “While the world is navigating unprecedented and testing times due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we are delighted to achieve a strategic milestone for the water and wastewater industry in the region with the successful financial closing of the Dammam ISTP. The financial structure for this pioneering project and the backup received from reputable local and international banks and financial institutions is a clear testament to its importance, impact and to the confidence of all stakeholders in its sustainable success.”

The construction of the ISTP has already begun, with commercial operations scheduled to begin in July 2022. The project has a design capacity of up to 350,000 cubic meters per day and an average daily flow treatment capacity of 200,000 cubic meters per day.

The Dammam ISTP will boast world-class and energy efficient facilities including inlet works, an inlet balancing tank, a treatment plant, pumping facilities, final effluent discharge and ISTP outfall pumping station, an electrical sub-station and connections as well as sludge treatment beneficial use facilities.

Furthermore, the project is expected to create job opportunities for Saudis and support overall sustainable development within the Kingdom.

