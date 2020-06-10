British Council to help 1m English learners

British Council has announced a scheme to part-fund one-on-one English lessons for 1 million learners across the globe. One million 30-minute private introductory sessions on their MyTutor video tutoring platform are being reduced to just SR5 ($1.33) to help learners prepare for IELTS exams during the lockdown.

Globally, more than 2 billion people are learning English as a second language, and every year over 3 million of them take an IELTS exam, often as part of a visa application or to study abroad.

Saudi Arabia is one of British Council’s top IELTS territories, with more exams administered here than most countries around the world. Around 8 percent of test-takers achieve an advanced level (7+) while a further 16 percent achieve an intermediate level (6+).

With the lockdown and travel restrictions in place, learners have been unable to visit teaching and examination centers. British Council has moved quickly to support them through the launch of MyTutor, providing a way to maintain and improve their English language skills.

More than 5,000 MyTutor English lessons have already been booked, and the numbers are growing rapidly. Each session is personalized to the learner’s level and motivation, whether that is brushing up on English before an interview or preparing for an IELTS exam. All tutors are spread across the world with experience of online teaching, allowing the flexibility to study in any time zone.

Mark Robson, director of English and exams, British Council, said: “Our team has been working hard to innovate during what has been a challenging time for our learners. I’m delighted to sponsor this initiative to make quality teaching available to people all over the world. Whilst a number of our teaching centers are currently closed, I want to encourage English language learners to try our digital classroom experience.”

Joanna Pearson, director of new product development, British Council, said: “These exams are really important to our students. It was heartbreaking when we couldn’t reach them, but it’s great that we can now support their learning journey. We are delighted to help those that want to improve their English, one of the most valuable capabilities in this increasingly connected world.”