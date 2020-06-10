International SOS wins TRSDC medical contract

You are here

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind one of the world’s most ambitious tourism projects, has awarded a contract for the provision of medical services during the initial construction phase of the project.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tendering process to medical services provider International SOS to provide all medical services across the development. The agreement ensures that the highest quality medical care and assistance is provided to the site’s estimated 28,000 construction workers as well as the project’s staff and visitors over the next two-and-a-half years.

“As we strive to create a truly special tourist destination for visitors to enjoy, prioritizing the health and well-being of our employees and partners is of paramount importance,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC. “We are going beyond international guidelines and setting new standards for labor management in the region, by making sure that the environment our people work in, is safe and comfortable.”

Through this partnership, a 700-square-meter central medical facility is being created within the specially designed Construction Village to provide a range of services including primary health care, occupational health services and emergency response. The central “hub” medical facility, as well as satellite clinics at construction worksites across the development, are being created, managed, and operated by International SOS, ensuring that all facilities comply with the Saudi Building Code.

Medical services are being delivered through mobile containerized facilities, which can easily be relocated across the development as construction progresses. This approach not only allows TRSDC’s workforce to access facilities as required, but also leaves little to no impact on the environment.

Brian Spraker, executive director of HSE, said: “As well as the safety of our workforce, sustainability is also a key priority for The Red Sea Development Company. We are striving to ensure that our impact on the natural environment is as minimal as possible and adopting these kinds of innovative construction solutions helps us achieve that goal.”

Jörg C. Bünzel, general manager of International SOS, noted how TRSDC’s approach to medical care is innovative for the industry and region: “Typically, contractors are each responsible for the medical care of their own workforce, which can lead to a fragmented system with inefficiencies encountered across a large-scale development. TRSDC is removing the responsibility for medical care from the contractors and centralizing it with a single medical provider.”

“This ensures that all construction workers have uniform access to senior medical personnel and high standards of care. We share the unconditional desire and aspiration to build the right support for the workforce while adhering to the strict sustainability policies in place at the destination.”

British Council has announced a scheme to part-fund one-on-one English lessons for 1 million learners across the globe. One million 30-minute private introductory sessions on their MyTutor video tutoring platform are being reduced to just SR5 ($1.33) to help learners prepare for IELTS exams during the lockdown.

Globally, more than 2 billion people are learning English as a second language, and every year over 3 million of them take an IELTS exam, often as part of a visa application or to study abroad.

Saudi Arabia is one of British Council’s top IELTS territories, with more exams administered here than most countries around the world. Around 8 percent of test-takers achieve an advanced level (7+) while a further 16 percent achieve an intermediate level (6+).

With the lockdown and travel restrictions in place, learners have been unable to visit teaching and examination centers. British Council has moved quickly to support them through the launch of MyTutor, providing a way to maintain and improve their English language skills.

More than 5,000 MyTutor English lessons have already been booked, and the numbers are growing rapidly. Each session is personalized to the learner’s level and motivation, whether that is brushing up on English before an interview or preparing for an IELTS exam. All tutors are spread across the world with experience of online teaching, allowing the flexibility to study in any time zone.

Mark Robson, director of English and exams, British Council, said: “Our team has been working hard to innovate during what has been a challenging time for our learners. I’m delighted to sponsor this initiative to make quality teaching available to people all over the world. Whilst a number of our teaching centers are currently closed, I want to encourage English language learners to try our digital classroom experience.”

Joanna Pearson, director of new product development, British Council, said: “These exams are really important to our students. It was heartbreaking when we couldn’t reach them, but it’s great that we can now support their learning journey. We are delighted to help those that want to improve their English, one of the most valuable capabilities in this increasingly connected world.”

