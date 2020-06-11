You are here

Abdullah Al-Othaim markets among 100 largest companies in the Middle-East in 2020

In its June 2020 issue and for the third year in a raw; Forbes Middle-East continues to select Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company among the 100 largest public companies in the Middle-East. (Supplied)
  Listed in Forbes' annual ranking of the Middle-East largest public companies
RIYADH: In its June 2020 issue and for the third year in a raw; Forbes Middle-East continues to select Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company among the 100 largest public companies in the Middle-East for the year 2020.

The selection was based on the company financial and commercial performance in the year 2020, were Forbes raised its estimate of the company's market value to $ 2.2 billion and the assets value to $ 1.3 billion, the company's previous year revenues exceeded $ 2.2 billion. The Company ranked among the largest 100 companies in the Middle-East, in the comparison that covered various major industrial, financial and economic entities in the Middle-East, the company ranked third in the retail sector in Saudi Arabia, and the sole company in the food retail sector.

Board member and CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Othaim said "We're proud of the continuous selection of the company among the 100 largest companies in the Middle-East by Forbes"; he added " In light of the excellent customer services offered to customers; we are very optimistic for the promising future of the company and the sustainable growth and success". Abdulaziz concluded "We managed to achieve high Sales rates and excellent market share growth in the previous three years by adopting an aggressive growth strategy, with an increasing number of branches reaching 243 branches around the Kingdom, which reflects the company's eagerness to serve all society segments, and contribution to the economic growth of the kingdom under 2020 vision under the guidance of my lord the Custodian of the Two holy mosques and his crown prince, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, may God bless them."

Out of his genuine belief in the importance of the team work; Abdulaziz took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the company’s team for their pivotal role in the success achieved over recent years, and expressed aspirations to continue the efforts for more successes over the coming period.

It is noteworthy that Forbes the reputable global magazine issued monthly; is considered among the elite specialized magazines providing financial and economic reports to the business community with close monitoring and analysis of financial statistics, growth, revenues and assets of large companies around the globe. Forbes is issued periodically in Seven different languages across the world, including an Arabic version issued by the Middle-East region.

 

Topics: Corporate Saudi Arabia

International SOS wins TRSDC medical contract

International SOS wins TRSDC medical contract

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind one of the world’s most ambitious tourism projects, has awarded a contract for the provision of medical services during the initial construction phase of the project.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tendering process to medical services provider International SOS to provide all medical services across the development. The agreement ensures that the highest quality medical care and assistance is provided to the site’s estimated 28,000 construction workers as well as the project’s staff and visitors over the next two-and-a-half years.

“As we strive to create a truly special tourist destination for visitors to enjoy, prioritizing the health and well-being of our employees and partners is of paramount importance,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC. “We are going beyond international guidelines and setting new standards for labor management in the region, by making sure that the environment our people work in, is safe and comfortable.”

Through this partnership, a 700-square-meter central medical facility is being created within the specially designed Construction Village to provide a range of services including primary health care, occupational health services and emergency response. The central “hub” medical facility, as well as satellite clinics at construction worksites across the development, are being created, managed, and operated by International SOS, ensuring that all facilities comply with the Saudi Building Code.

Medical services are being delivered through mobile containerized facilities, which can easily be relocated across the development as construction progresses. This approach not only allows TRSDC’s workforce to access facilities as required, but also leaves little to no impact on the environment.

Brian Spraker, executive director of HSE, said: “As well as the safety of our workforce, sustainability is also a key priority for The Red Sea Development Company. We are striving to ensure that our impact on the natural environment is as minimal as possible and adopting these kinds of innovative construction solutions helps us achieve that goal.”

Jörg C. Bünzel, general manager of International SOS, noted how TRSDC’s approach to medical care is innovative for the industry and region: “Typically, contractors are each responsible for the medical care of their own workforce, which can lead to a fragmented system with inefficiencies encountered across a large-scale development. TRSDC is removing the responsibility for medical care from the contractors and centralizing it with a single medical provider.”

“This ensures that all construction workers have uniform access to senior medical personnel and high standards of care. We share the unconditional desire and aspiration to build the right support for the workforce while adhering to the strict sustainability policies in place at the destination.”

