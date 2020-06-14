You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt to resume international flights next month

Egypt to resume international flights next month

Exterior of Terminal 1 is seen at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, July 21, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8tmyk

Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

Egypt to resume international flights next month

  • Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister said all airports wold reopen on July 1
  • The decision is “an important step for the aviation sector"
Updated 14 June 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt plans to resume flights next month with countries that have opened their airports.
Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar said Sunday that all airports wold reopen on July 1. 
The decision is “an important step for the aviation sector to be accompanied with the sanitization operations for all the country’s airports and airplanes,” he said.
Egypt said Thursday that foreign tourists would be allowed to return to coastal resorts like Sharm El-Sheikh in July.
The health minister also said earlier this month that Egyptian tourist destinations have recorded the lowest numbers of coronavirus cases, unlike greater Cairo, which has the highest number of infections.
Flights would be offering dry food and canned drinks only, Manar said. Printed publications and magazines on board would be banned as well in a bid to limit the virus spread.

Egypt suspended regular international flights in March and shut down restaurants, hotels and cafes as measures against the coronavirus spread. 

The pandemic has shut down Egypt’s tourist sector, which the government says accounts for 5% of GDP. Analysts say the figure may be as high as 15% if indirect jobs and spending and investment are included.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt aviation

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt repatriates citizens stuck in Qatar
Middle-East
Egypt confirms highest daily rise of new COVID-19 cases and deaths

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

Updated 54 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

  • Energy minister highlights plan to re-export crude from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa
Updated 54 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

ADEN: Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25 percent to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the country’s internationally recognized government said.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government controls the eastern and southern areas where Yemen’s oil-and-gas fields are located, while the Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

“The oil ministry has put forward a plan to re-export crude oil from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa ... and we have succeeded in rehabilitating Al-Nashama oil port on the Arabian Sea,” Hadi’s government Energy Minister Aws Abdullah Al-Awd said in an interview.

The civil war has choked its energy output, shuttered its Aden refinery and damaged its infrastructure, Awd said, raising questions about Yemen’s ability to increase its crude production and rehabilitate the sector anytime soon. Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when the Arab military coalition intervened in a war to try to restore Hadi’s government to power.

Yemen produced around 127,000 bpd before the conflict and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates it has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels. 

It has two primary crude oil streams, with light and sweet Marib and medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila.

It is also working to build more pipelines and raise the limited storage capacity at Nashima port, which stands at 600,000 barrels compared to 3 million barrels in Houthi-controlled Ras Issa port, Awd said.

The minister also said he hoped that Yemen would resume production and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Balhaf facility by next year, assuming improved security and a speedy recovery of global energy markets.

The plant, which was operated by France’s Total, declared force majeure in 2015 due to worsening security.

Topics: Yemen oil output

Related

Middle-East
Yemen’s Government demands UN action regards Houthi violation of deal
Business & Economy
Yemen oil export income tumbles 64% in May, reserves sink

Latest updates

Bangladesh loses doctors to COVID-19
What We Are Reading Today: The Enneads of Plotinus by Paul Kalligas
Pakistan-made virus testing kits soon — science chief
US lauds Philippines’ decision to delay termination of military deal
Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.