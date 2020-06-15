You are here

  Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months

A Yemeni oil worker looks out at the Aden refinery after it was reactived in 2016. The port city is key to Yemen’s plans to boost crude production. (AFP)
  • Energy minister highlights plan to re-export crude from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa
ADEN: Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25 percent to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the country’s internationally recognized government said.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government controls the eastern and southern areas where Yemen’s oil-and-gas fields are located, while the Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

“The oil ministry has put forward a plan to re-export crude oil from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa ... and we have succeeded in rehabilitating Al-Nashama oil port on the Arabian Sea,” Hadi’s government Energy Minister Aws Abdullah Al-Awd said in an interview.

The civil war has choked its energy output, shuttered its Aden refinery and damaged its infrastructure, Awd said, raising questions about Yemen’s ability to increase its crude production and rehabilitate the sector anytime soon. Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when the Arab military coalition intervened in a war to try to restore Hadi’s government to power.

Yemen produced around 127,000 bpd before the conflict and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates it has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels. 

It has two primary crude oil streams, with light and sweet Marib and medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila.

It is also working to build more pipelines and raise the limited storage capacity at Nashima port, which stands at 600,000 barrels compared to 3 million barrels in Houthi-controlled Ras Issa port, Awd said.

The minister also said he hoped that Yemen would resume production and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Balhaf facility by next year, assuming improved security and a speedy recovery of global energy markets.

The plant, which was operated by France’s Total, declared force majeure in 2015 due to worsening security.

Topics: Yemen oil output

Saudi property firm Amlak plans first post-coronavirus Riyadh IPO

RIYADH: Saudi real estate financing firm Amlak International said it will float 30 percent of its shares in Riyadh, in what will be the exchange’s first initial public offering (IPO) since the coronavirus crisis.

The Kingdom is encouraging more Saudi companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets as part of economic reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil revenues.

Amlak, which has assets of around SR3.1 billion ($826 million), said the final offer price would be announced on June 30 after a book-building process starting on June 22.

“Being a publicly listed company will give us more visibility among our clients, will help us build our business and will also help reduce our cost of capital and boost profitability considerably,” Amlak CEO Abdullah Al-Sudairy said.

Saudi Arabia’s NCB Capital is the sole financial adviser, bookrunner, underwriter and lead manager for the deal, which will have tranches for retail and institutional investors.

Major shareholders, which include the Saudi Investment Bank and Amlak Finance, a Dubai-based Islamic mortgage company, will be subject to a six month lock-up period.

“Driven by population growth and supportive government policy, housing demand in the Kingdom is expected to increase 188,000 units per year until 2021, increasing to 203,000 per year from 2022-2025 and to 219,000 per year from 2026-2029,” Amlak said in a statement.

Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding also plans to launch an initial public offering as early as this month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The group, which controls supermarket chains Bindawood and Danube in the Kingdom, last year hired Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, NCB Capital and GIB to organize the deal, the sources said, with Moelis & Co. acting as a financial adviser.

Topics: Amlak Finance Saudi Arabia Coronaviirus IPO

