UAE allows travel to specific destinations from next week

DUBAI: Some UAE citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to specific destinations from next week.
The UAE’s foreign ministry and National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management said on Monday that certain groups of people could make journeys abroad from June 23.
The groups, permitted destinations and the exact conditions and procedures will be announced later.
“Guidelines and procedures for travelers will also be announced and must be adhered to by both UAE citizens and residents before they travel, during their stay abroad and on their return to the UAE,” the statement said.
The easing of restrictions comes after the “remarkable success of the measures and procedures taken by the UAE” to tackle COVID-19, the authorities said.
