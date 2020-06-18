You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s Al-Habtoor Group planning major investment in Hungary, other central European countries

Dubai’s Al-Habtoor Group planning major investment in Hungary, other central European countries

InterContinental Budapest, above, overlooks the Danube river and landmarks such as Széchenyi Chain Bridge, the former Royal Palace and the Parliament Building. (Courtesy InterContinental Budapest)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58fwb

Updated 14 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

Dubai’s Al-Habtoor Group planning major investment in Hungary, other central European countries

Updated 14 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: Al-Habtoor Group is planning a major investment move in Hungary and several other central European countries, a source close to the Dubai conglomerate has told Arab News.

The source, which has access to the group’s decision makers, speaking exclusively to Arab News said the company is currently assessing opportunities in the hospitality, leisure and even medical facilities in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

EU-member Hungary has been touted as one of European countries with the best potential for foreign direct investments because of its pro-business, low-tax economic regime.

But the scouting will include other central European countries as well as the group assesses opportunities that have become available because of the recent coronavirus crisis, the source said.

The investment strategy should also strengthen the already existing portfolio of the Dubai hospitality group, founded by hotel mogul Khalaf Al-Habtoor, in the central European countries, the source added.




Khalaf Al-Habtoor, the founding chairman of Al-Habtoor Group, owns seven hotels in Dubai as well as car dealerships, residential properties and schools. (AFP)

The Dubai group has a growing list of hotel properties in Budapest including the iconic InterContinental Budapest, which offers a view of the Danube river and landmarks such as Széchenyi Chain Bridge, the former Royal Palace and the Parliament Building, as well as the historic Ritz-Carlton Budapest that it purchased in 2012 under the Le Méridien brand.

Among other European hotels under Al-Habtoor’s portfolio includes Hotel Imperial in Vienna, which it acquired from New York-listed Starwood Hotels and Resorts for $78.8 million, as well as the Hilton London Wembley. The company bought both properties in 2016.




The 138-room Hotel Imperial in Vienna was originally built in 1863 as official residence of Prince Philipp of Württemberg. (AFP)

Hotel Imperial Vienna was originally built in 1863 as an official residence of Prince Philipp of Württemberg, before it transitioned into a hotel ahead of the World’s Fair in 1873. Hilton London Wembley overlooks the English national football stadium in Wembley Park.

Topics: Al-Habtoor Group Khalaf Al-Habtoor Dubai UAE hotels

Related

Exclusive
Business & Economy
EXCLUSIVE: Emirati tycoon Khalaf Al-Habtoor plans multimillion-dollar Saudi leisure project
Corporate News
Al-Habtoor supports UAE’s fight against COVID-19

Fitch cuts India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘negative’

Updated 18 June 2020
Reuters

Fitch cuts India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘negative’

  • ‘The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India’s growth outlook for this year’
  • Fitch expects India to rebound with growth of 9.5 percent in 2021/22
Updated 18 June 2020
Reuters
MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Fitch cut its outlook on India’s sovereign rating to “negative” from “stable” on Thursday and forecast a 5 percent contraction in growth for the current fiscal year, saying the coronavirus outbreak was extracting a heavy toll on the economy.
“The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India’s growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden,” the ratings agency said in a statement.
However, Fitch maintained its India rating at ‘BBB-’, the lowest investment grade.
The move comes after Moody’s downgraded India earlier this month to a notch above junk, falling in line with other global agencies, while also cutting its outlook to ‘negative’. But S&P shortly after affirmed its rating and maintained a ‘stable’ outlook.
Fitch said it expected India to rebound with growth of 9.5 percent in 2021/22, mainly due to a low base but highlighted that its forecasts are subjected to considerable risks due to continued rise in new COVID-19 cases as nationwide lockdowns are eased gradually.
The agency said the medium-term fiscal outlook is of particular importance from the rating perspective, but is subject to great uncertainty and would depend on the level of GDP growth and government’s policy intentions.
Fiscal metrics have deteriorated significantly and Fitch said it expects government debt to jump to 84.5 percent of GDP this year from 71 percent last year and sharply higher than the median 52.6 percent for other similar rated countries in 2020.
Fitch said India’s medium-term GDP growth outlook might be negatively affected by renewed asset-quality challenges in banks and liquidity issues in non-banking financial companies and need for further financial support for banks is inevitable.
“It remains to be seen whether India can return to sustained growth rates of 6 percent to 7 percent as we previously estimated, depending on the lasting impact of the pandemic, particularly in the financial sector,” they wrote.

Latest updates

Access denied: Female Arab journalists face unique challenges on the ground
Dubai’s Al-Habtoor Group planning major investment in Hungary, other central European countries
Kurdish militant attack kills four in southeast Turkey
Meet multilingual musician Mishal
Fitch cuts India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘negative’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.