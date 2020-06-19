Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000

RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday and 45 more deaths from the disease were recorded in the Kingdom.

The health ministry reported 4,301 new cases taking the total number of cases to 150,292.

A quarter of all cases were reported in Riyadh with the capital announcing 1,091 new cases. Hufof recorded 430 cases, Jeddah 384 and Makkah 305.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 95,764 after 1,849 more patients recovered from the virus.

A nationwide curfew in the Kingdom will be lifted completely on Sunday, with the exception of the holy city of Makkah and Jeddah.