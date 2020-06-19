Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000

You are here

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday and 45 more deaths from the disease were recorded in the Kingdom. (SPA)
RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday and 45 more deaths from the disease were recorded in the Kingdom.

The health ministry reported 4,301 new cases taking the total number of cases to 150,292.

A quarter of all cases were reported in Riyadh with the capital announcing 1,091 new cases. Hufof recorded 430 cases, Jeddah 384 and Makkah 305.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 95,764 after 1,849 more patients recovered from the virus.

A nationwide curfew in the Kingdom will be lifted completely on Sunday, with the exception of the holy city of Makkah and Jeddah.

 

Top Saudi titles in catalogue of 44 Arab movies being released by Netflix

  • Several titles will stream globally to 183 million members worldwide
RIYADH: Leading internet entertainment service Netflix is releasing a new catalogue of 44 movies by Arab directors, including Youssef Chahine, Youssry Nasrallah, Nadine Labaki, Moustapha Akkad, Anne Marie Jacir, Laila Marrakchi and many more.
Among them are various Saudi titles that have made their debut this year on Netflix, such as the newly released and first Saudi thriller and drama series, “Whispers,” the award-winning short film collection “Six Windows in the Desert,” and the first Saudi animation movie, “Masameer.”
The new catalogue combines cinematic masterpieces with contemporary rising stars from the Arab world’s entertainment industry, providing Arab talent with a platform to gain more fans globally.
Netflix members will have the opportunity to rediscover movies that constitute an important part of Arab film heritage.
The stories come from the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Syria, Algeria and Sudan.
“We want more people around the world to have access to great stories and have the chance to see their lives represented on screen,” said Netflix MENAT Director of Content Acquisitions Nuha El-Tayeb.
“We also believe that great stories come from anywhere and can travel everywhere, connecting with audiences far beyond their place or language of origin,” El-Tayeb added.
“We’re honored to share these classic and contemporary films with our members in the Arab world and globally.”
Licensed from Front Row Filmed Entertainment, some of the films are already on the service and the majority will be available on Netflix starting
June 18.
Several titles will stream globally to 183 million members worldwide.
All the films will include subtitles relevant to those countries where they are streaming, in either English, Arabic or French.

