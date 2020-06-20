You are here

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace following slump in flights

Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Iran may offer discounts to lure airlines to fly through its airspace following slump in flights

  • Iran is one of many countries to charge so-called overflight fees, which are generally used to fund services such as air traffic control, weather data and aeronautical information
  • Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq
DUBAI: Iran is drawing up plans to offer discounts to some foreign airlines using its airspace, state news agency IRNA quoted a senior aviation official as saying on Saturday, after a slump in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic and regional tensions.
Nasser Aghaei, director of the state-run Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, said the discounts would go to the top eight airlines providing transit income as well as airlines boosting their flights by 20%.
However, no general cut in fees are planned, IRNA said. Iran is one of many countries to charge so-called overflight fees, which are generally used to fund services such as air traffic control, weather data and aeronautical information.
The planned discounts still have to be approved by the government, Aghaei said.
Before the pandemic, major airlines in January rerouted or canceled flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran following an Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq.
On Jan 8, all 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner flight were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff en route from Tehran to Kiev.
Iran acknowledged shooting the plane down but said it had done so by mistake while under high alert, hours after it had fired at US targets in retaliation for a US strike that killed an Iranian general.
In June, some global airlines re-routed flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over parts of the Gulf, after the US aviation regulator barred its carriers from the area following the downing of a US drone by Iran.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Iran's currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

Updated 20 June 2020
AP

Iran's currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar

  • US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply
Updated 20 June 2020
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s currency has dropped to its lowest value ever at 190,000 rial for each dollar amid severe US sanctions against the country.
The Iranian currency has tumbled from a rate of 32,000 rials to $1 at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The rial unexpectedly rallied after President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions over two years ago.
US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Last week, Senior Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran’s oil revenues have plummeted to $8 billion from $100 billion in 2011.
Iran recently sent five tankers with at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products to Venezuela.
It was a way to bring money into its cash-starved Iran and put its own pressure on the US, which under Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations.

Topics: Iran economy

