RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s services exports rose 6.9 percent year on year to SR251.7 billion ($67.1 billion) in 2025, supported by a 4.1 percent annual growth in travel services exports, official data revealed.

Figures released by the General Authority for Statistics showed that the Kingdom’s services imports climbed 4.2 percent to approximately SR488.6 billion in 2025, with transport services accounting for the largest share of imports.

Despite the increase seen in 2025, Saudi Arabia posted a services trade deficit in the second quarter of 2026, with exports falling 4 percent year on year to SR59.5 billion, while imports declined 5 percent to SR120.8 billion, according to GASTAT.

Those figures came amid regional disruptions caused by the US and Iran war that began on Feb. 28, which weighed on trade, logistics and travel activity, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Reflecting on the 2025 statistics, GASTAT said:"Travel services recorded the highest exports value at approximately SR 159.9 billion, with personal travel services accounted for approximately 91.0 percent of the total value of travel services exports."

Transport services ranked second with a value of SR35.4 billion, air transport accounted for approximately 43.3 percent of the total value of transport services exports, followed by maritime and land transport at lower shares.

Tourism growth supports services exports

The growth in travel services exports in 2025 came as the Kingdom continued to expand its tourism sector under Vision 2030.

The country recorded a record 123 million domestic and inbound tourists over the year, up about 6 percent from the previous 12 months, while tourism spending rose 7 percent to SR304 billion, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

The National Tourism Strategy targets 150 million tourists annually by 2030, according to the Saudi government’s national portal.

Nicholas Nahas, a partner at international management consulting firm Arthur D. Little, told Arab News that prior to the 2016 Saudi Arabia was primarily known for its religious and business tourism.

"Since Saudi Arabia expanded its visa offerings in 2019 and began hosting global entertainment events, the Kingdom has diversified its tourism offerings and attracted more inbound leisure tourists,” he said.

Nahas added that new hotels, expanded air connectivity, and the introduction of new leisure activities and tours, have been supported by destination management companies and broader marketing and promotion of Saudi Arabia as a tourist spot.

Nicholas Nahas, Partner, Arthur D. Little

Sofia Santos, director of nation branding, destinations, travel and tourism at global advisory and advocacy firm APCO, said: “Saudi Arabia’s tourism story is moving from build-out to maturity."

She described the Kingdom's domestic tourism as "a powerful engine of growth," adding: "Tourism Economics expects it to be among the world’s fastest-growing destinations through 2030.”

Santos also noted a shift away from ticking off sights toward more immersive experiences centred on culture, heritage, nature and wellness, alongside a growing calendar of sporting events.

Sofia Santos, Director, Nation Branding, Destinations, Travel & Tourism at APCO

Exports of international trade in services

The newly released GASTAT figures showed that government services exports amounted to SR 9.3 billion, the same figure as communications, computers, and information services.

Construction services exports reached SR7.7 billion, while other business services totaled SR7.4 billion, with professional and management consulting accounting for 55.1 percent of the category.

Financial services exports totalled SR6.2 billion, while the remainder comprised manufacturing, insurance and pension services, and personal, as well as cultural and recreational services, maintenance and repair services, and charges for the use of intellectual property.

Imports of international trade in services

On the imports side, transport services recorded the highest import value at SR133.7 billion, with maritime transport accounting for 47.2 percent of the category’s total, followed by air and land transport.

Travel services ranked second at SR110.4 billion, with personal travel accounting for 89.4 percent of the category’s total.

Other business services imports reached SR69.1 billion, with professional and management consulting accounting for 53.2 percent of the category’s total, while construction services amounted to SR63.3 billion.

Government services imports totaled SR24.7 billion, followed by insurance and pension services at SR22.1 billion and communications, computer and information services at SR16.9 billion.

The remaining imports were distributed across manufacturing, personal, cultural and recreational services, financial services, maintenance and repair services, and charges for the use of intellectual property.